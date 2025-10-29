EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Admits She 'Had to Rewire' Her Brain After Being in an Abusive Relationship That 'Diminished Her Spirit' — 'It Took Me a While to Reconstitute Myself'

She added: "You get into relationships that don't work for you, and sometimes you don't even see the dynamics that are happening. When I got out of that, it took me a while to reconstitute myself ... I thought all those awful things that person said about me were true. I had to rewire my brain."

Although the Morning Show alum doesn't identify the significant other, she was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2007.

They share daughter Ava, 26, and son Deacon, 21.

Her second marriage, to former agent Jim Toth, the father of her son Tennessee, lasted from 2011 until 2023. She's been dating German businessman Oliver Haarmann since summer 2024.

The star revealed in a 2018 magazine interview that the ex was psychologically and verbally abusive.

But at one point, "A line got drawn in the sand and it got crossed, and my brain just switched," she said.