Starting a Construction or Renovation Project? Arrange for a Freshwater Tank

Whether a commercial or residential project, renovation and construction work often demand many resources, and easy access to water is a top priority. During these projects, you may not have running water, which can delay many construction tasks—especially those involving plumbing. Even the site's sanitation conditions can be compromised. However, temporary water supply sources can efficiently address all these concerns. You can install an on-site water storage tank to support various construction-related work. Plumbers, in particular, may find them especially useful. If you haven't yet accounted for them, it's time to include them on your site for several reasons.

Why businesses use portable freshwater tanks on-site

No matter the size of your business, you can use these innovative sources to comply with regulatory requirements for a construction or renovation site. These projects usually follow a specific timeline, so you can contact your supplier to provide these tanks for the entire duration as needed. Renting is much more affordable than buying. Local companies like Western Site Services can easily meet your needs. You don't have to think about long-term maintenance with rental options. You can rely on suppliers to send freshwater tanks with suitable capacities for your project and ensure that the tank design is appropriate for your site's layout. After all, you cannot fit everything into a limited space. It would be great if the company offered delivery and pickup services. You won't have to stress about the logistical challenges during transportation.

Things to consider

You must include this valuable water resource in your project, especially if you are working in a newly developed area or a remote location. These freshwater tanks are a lifeline for construction workers who need water to mix concrete, clean areas, and perform many other tasks. During renovation work, plumbers can also rely on these tanks to complete their repair tasks, even when the main water supply is affected. Freshwater tanks can also be used to test plumbing systems. Plumbers don't have to worry about removing contaminants and debris from the premises when this much-needed resource is readily available to them. Hence, it makes sense to rent these functional units during renovation or construction projects of any scale.

Before renting these units from any supplier, make sure they handle the transportation. You don't want to get involved in this process or waste your energy on it. At the same time, you must check the water tank's capacity. If you rent one that holds about 275 gallons of freshwater, it can efficiently cover many basic site tasks, such as concrete mixing, dust control, and equipment cleaning. Workers can also drink this water; sites using handwashing stations can also rely on these tanks.

