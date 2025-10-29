Luxury Storytelling for Every Brand and Market

The world of fashion runs on perception—carefully crafted identities, polished aesthetics, and narratives that resonate across time zones. In an industry where image is everything, the people shaping those images wield quiet power. Prerana Srikantappa is one of them. What drew her to her career in public relations was the way it could transform, empower, and connect people across cultures. That instinct for storytelling would later define her career, shaping the way brands are seen and remembered. That realization sparked a reinvention, one that took her from an analytical approach to the editorial pages.

Building Influence Beyond Industry Lines

Source: Supplied

Her portfolio extends well beyond fashion. Having collaborated with major fine jewelry houses such as Kismet by Milka and beauty spaces in the Middle East, Srikantappa has demonstrated a rare versatility and has shown her ability to elevate diverse clients with the same precision—crafting stories that resonate across industries and audiences alike. Where most professionals specialize, Srikantappa blends disciplines. “The world of PR and communications has allowed me to turn a natural instinct into a career— curating brand image and building narratives that last.”

Persistence into Prestige

Moving countries and industries with no built-in network, Srikantappa learned quickly that talent was only part of the equation. She embraced every opportunity, turning challenges into lessons and connections into long-term relationships. Every project whether a high-profile brand launch, an exclusive editorial, or a VIP event, became a chance to demonstrate her meticulous attention to detail, creative instincts, and strategic foresight. That foundation, built on persistence and humility, became the bedrock of Srikantappa’s career as a PR executive “I showed up prepared, stayed curious, and built a reputation on reliability.”

Representing Brands Across Industries and Borders

Prerana’s expertise lies in her ability to transcend categories—representing fashion houses, fine jewelry brands, luxury timepieces and beauty clients with equal authority. She understands that while each industry has its own language, the principles of storytelling, strategy, and cultural alignment remain universal. Her portfolio is defined by high-impact campaigns that merge creativity with measurable results. She spearheaded PR for Turkish jewelry house, Kismet by Milka, driving a digital cover that spotlighted both the founder and brand muse Deema Al Asadi, achieving a combined reach of 375,000. She has also led collaborations with top regional influencers such as Lana Al Beik, Talal Kahl, and Maria Kolosova, further strengthening brand visibility in the Middle East. Beyond fashion and jewelry, Prerana extended her expertise into Dubai’s beauty space, where she secured interviews in leading publications, curated editorial round-ups, and landed prominent regional covers for her clients.

Srikantappa also directed the exclusive Antonio Riva Milano showcase at the Bulgari Hotel in Dubai, curating a distinguished guestlist of 75 top industry leaders, VIP buyers, and editors from leading publications. The event highlighted the Italian couture house’s capsule collection Noor, which fused Italian tailoring and traditional silhouettes. By aligning Antonio Riva Milano’s heritage of craftsmanship with the cultural sensibilities of the region, Srikantappa ensured the showcase resonated with both press and regional tastemakers, reinforcing the brand’s identity as a couture house capable of transcending borders. “My expertise lies in adaptability. Each industry has its nuances, but the art of communication is universal. The key is to tailor a message so it feels both authentic and unforgettable, no matter the brand.”

The Future as an Ecosystem