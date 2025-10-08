Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump's 'Tacky' Oval Office Redesign Slammed for 'Overload of Gold' as Critics Rage 'Waste of Money' Following Prez's Latest White House Update

Photo of Donald Trump, Oval Office
Source: MEGA; @Scavino47/X

Donald Trump's gold Oval Office is not a hit.

Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's redesigned Oval Office is once again facing backlash, this time over the abundance of gold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president and his team have made it a point to "update" the iconic building, but not everyone is on board with the renovation, with some calling it "tacky."

The Oval Office's 'Tacky' Update

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump has put gold all over the Oval Office.

In a recent clip shared by the White House X account, a camera pans around the new Oval Office, showing gold everywhere; so much so that users on the social media platform were quick to call it out.

"It looks tacky and confused," one raged. No statues of the gods, imbalanced colors, lack of metaphorical imagery, and no altar. He has no idea what he's doing."

Another blasted: "Waste of American money. And I’m a Trump supporter. Americans are struggling! My husband and I are retirement age, and it's tough," while one said, "You can't tell if it’s presidential or a casino lobby."

Even California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office account chimed in and reacted, "Ugly and tacky."

All That 'Fake' Gold?

While Trump has claimed the White House is now covered in "24 karats," some believe all that gold is a knockoff. The Oval Office has been put on display numerous times, and viewers have been able to spot the centerpiece wall coverings and fireplace fittings covered in gold... at least that is what the controversial politician and his loyal supporters have been boasting about for months.

However, the trimmings, which have been marketed as "polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding," are sold at Home Depot and retail for just under $60. One of the popular hardware store's founders, Bernie Marcus, was one of Trump's biggest donors before passing away in 2024.

Trump critics called out the president, as one joked: "Petty is the idiot who adorned the Oval Office in gold, spray-painted, plastic Home Depot castings."

Another added: "The only thing tackier than this is the stupid gold leaf overlay shit that they found at Home Depot and stuck on the walls of the Oval Office."

Photo of Donald Trump in Oval Office
Source: MEGA

The president claimed the White House is dripping in '24 karat gold.'

Despite the backlash, Trump is in love with all the gold, as he previously said during his Middle East trip in May: "It becomes more and more beautiful with love, with great love and 24 karat gold that always helps to."

"Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it," he rambled. "You've never been. And look at that. Look. You've never been able to match gold with gold paint."

When Trump hasn't been busy walking around on the White House roof and yelling about more construction, he is focused on turning the White House into his perfect image.

On September 5, Trump debuted the newly paved Rose Garden patio for a dinner. The patio is now paved in white concrete, formerly a grassy lawn.

Photo of the Rose Garden
Source: MEGA

Even the iconic Rose Garden has taken a hit.

The Rose Garden, a historic spot outside the Oval Office that served as the backdrop of several historical moments for more than a 100 years, was "always wet and damp," according to Trump.

"When we had a press conference, you'd sink into the mud," he previously whined. "If it rained, it would take three, four, five days to dry out, and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose."

Trump has claimed all of the updates are coming from his own pocket, and in June, announced he was gifting two of the "most magnificent poles made" to fly American flags on the North and South Lawn.

He said at the time: "It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place."

Photo of Donald Trump, Oval Office
Source: MEGA

More construction is expected to happen in the near future.

