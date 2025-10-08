Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Stars Keeping Quiet! 'RHOM' Cast Refusing to Speak About Todd Nepola's Defamation Lawsuit Against Network — 'I Wouldn't Touch It With a Ten Foot Pole'

Composite photo of 'RHOM' cast and Todd Nepola
Source: Bravo; @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram

An insider dished on why the 'RHOM' cast is refusing to speak about Todd Nepola's defamation lawsuit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 8 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

After RadarOnline.com broke the news about Todd Nepola suing Bravo and NBCUniversal over The Real Housewives of Miami, many assumed the cast may have spoken out about his allegations. In the wake of the filing, though, everyone related to the show has stayed mum, and a source exclusively shared the reason for the silence.

The 'RHOM' Cast Wants to 'Refrain From Getting Involved' in Todd Nepola's Lawsuit

Photo of the 'RHOM' cast
Source: Bravo

An insider said they 'wouldn't touch' commenting on Todd Nepola's lawsuit 'with a ten-foot pole.'

“Given that it’s an active legal matter, particularly involving their friend’s ex and her employer, I believe anyone on the cast would want to refrain from commenting or getting involved,” an insider shared.

‘I wouldn’t touch it with a ten-foot pole!” they added.

In the lawsuit, which was revealed on October 7, Nepola alleged defamation and unauthorized use of name and likeness in connection with recent seasons of the show.

Todd Nepola Claims He's Worth $100Million and Has Never Had Financial Problems

Photo of Todd Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram

Todd Nepola accused 'RHOM' of using 'manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.'

In it, he states the network told fabrications about his finances for storylines during Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, using “manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.”

Nepola insisted he’s never had financial problems, citing his worth of $100Million.

The show, he alleges, showed the opposite, attempting to make him look like he had no money and was struggling financially in an effort to make Alexia Nepola’s storyline more “juicy” for those who watch the show.

Todd’s lawyer, Scott J. Weiselberg of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, insists it was all made up and that Bravo knowingly did so.

Todd Is Seeeking $11Million in Retribution

Photo of Todd Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram

Todd Nepola's lawsuit alleges Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s 'image and personal storyline without consent.'

During filming, Todd’s side claims he purchased more than $115 million in real estate, all of which was financed through legitimate bank loans.

The complaint also notes Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s “image and personal storyline without consent.”

“Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” the complaint states. “Enough is enough.”

As retribution, Todd is seeking $10 million in damages for defamation and $1 million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness.

He also wants injunctive relief to prevent his image from being further misused or rebroadcast.

Alexia and Todd Nepola's Relationship

Photo of Alexia Nepola
Source: Bravo

Alexia Nepola confiremd she and Todd 'reached an amicable divorce settlement' in March.

After getting married in December 2021, Todd and Alexia’s marriage fell apart when he filed for divorce in April 2024. Alexia seemingly was not expecting the move, claiming at the time she was “shocked and heartbroken.”

"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she elaborated.

In March, Alexia and Todd finalized their divorce.

"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," Alexia said in a statement at the time. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."

"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."

