EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Family Face Being Stripped of Tens of Millions in 'Death Tax Raids'
Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne and her children are facing a potential multimillion-dollar tax hit following the death of her rock legend husband Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her former Black Sabbath frontman partner left behind a vast global fortune, including properties in both the U.S. and the U.K., which experts now say could leave his family exposed to double taxation from both governments.
Ozzy's estate – including his Los Angeles home in Hancock Park and a countryside property in Buckinghamshire – may be the subject of a lengthy and complex probate process that could last years and cost the family "tens of millions" in taxes.
Double Tax Nightmare Looms
One estate planning attorney said: "Ozzy lived in both Britain and Beverly Hills – which means two governments could be lining up to stake a claim for a huge share of his fortune."
Estates worth more than $14 million are subject to U.S. federal estate tax, while the U.K.'s inheritance tax rate can reach 40 percent once the value of the estate exceeds around $400,000.
An expert told us: "Without airtight planning, there could be tens of millions of dollars gone up in smoke in taxes before the family sees a penny."
The size and structure of Osbourne's estate could complicate matters further.
Another expert said: "When a celebrity's estate stretches across different countries, it becomes incredibly complicated to resolve. It can drag on for years if everything wasn't carefully structured with trusts or international planning in place."
A Legal and Financial Minefield
A legal insider close to the family said: "The Osbournes are up against two completely different tax systems and legal processes at once. It's a logistical and financial nightmare. Even with top experts handling it, there's no simple solution – the potential losses could be huge."
Ozzy's wealth, estimated at more than $200 million, is expected to be divided between Sharon, 73, and his six children – Jessica, Elliot, Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis.
But with his blended family structure, experts say potential disputes could arise if any of his older children feel excluded from the main inheritance.
Family Tensions Could Erupt
Adam Jones, a family legal specialist at HD Claims, said: "If even one of Ozzy's older children feels left out or short-changed, it could trigger a full legal challenge."
Sharon previously made her own feelings about inheritance clear during an appearance on The Talk in 2020. She said: "I just know that my husband's body of work, that he's written, and kept us all in the lifestyle that we love, goes to my children. I don't want someone that never met my husband owning his name and likeness and selling T-shirts everywhere and whatever. No, it stays in the Osbourne family."
Sharon Determined to Protect His Legacy
A source close to the family said: "Sharon's doing everything she can to safeguard Ozzy's legacy and keep what he created within the family. But with assets spread across countries and different tax systems involved, even the best planning can hit major hurdles. It's been an overwhelming process for her."
While some financial experts believe parts of Ozzy's estate may have been placed in trust to minimize losses, others suggest the family could still be waiting years for full settlement.
One said: "If Ozzy's assets were placed in a trust, it would allow his family to receive their inheritance more quickly and without the public scrutiny."