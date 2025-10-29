Trump's Death Grip: President's Air Force One Stair Scare Sparks Major Health Concerns After Mysterious Medical Test
Oct. 29 2025, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has admitted he requires "extra care" when navigating stairs – and his cautious arrival in Japan made it clear he wasn't joking.
The president's death grip on the hand railing while descending Air Force One fueled concerns about his health as he began his five-day Asia trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After mocking 81-year-old Joe Biden's trips and stumbles on stairs, it appears the years have finally caught up to Trump, 79.
The president appeared to be extremely focused on not missing a step as his gaze was fixated on his feet while slowly making his way to the tarmac at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Monday, October 27.
Scrutiny increased when Trump was once again seen gripping the Air Force One railing as he arrived in Busan, South Korea, two days later, on October 29.
As video clips of Trump moving down the aircraft's stairs at a glacial pace made their rounds on social media, critics called out his frail appearance while fueling debate about his cognitive abilities.
Trump V. Stairs
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump previously joked about needing to be cautious navigating stairs during an unhinged rant at the U.S. Navy's 250th celebration.
While the politician admitted he will fall walking up or down a flight of stairs "one day," he claimed he's still a better "physical specimen" than his predecessor.
Trump said at the time: "We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening.
"The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good... And I have to be careful because one day I'm gonna probably fall."
He made similar bizarre remarks about needing to be careful walking down stairs when he addressed top military brass at Quantico.
Trump told the audience of military officers: "I’m very careful. You know, when I walk downstairs... like I’m on stairs like these stairs, I walk very slowly.
"Nobody has to set a record. Just try not to fall because it doesn’t work out well... Just walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record."
Unfortunately for Trump, his careful climbs down Air Force One weren't the only noticeable movements to spark concern online.
Trump Confuses Cognitive Exam for IQ Test
While exiting his car to greet Japan's Emperor Naruhito, Trump once again appeared to be extra mindful of his steps.
After concluding his meeting with Emperor Naruhito, the president's right leg dragged behind him as he walked.
Trump's apparent fixation on avoiding mishaps on stairs comes amid heightened concerns about his recent exam at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 10.
In an attempt to slam outspoken Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Trump bragged to reporters about achieving a high score on a "very hard" IQ test during his trip to Walter Reed – and claimed the congresswoman wouldn't perform as well as he did.
After describing some of the questions he was given during the test, it appeared he had confused a cognitive exam with an IQ test.
During the same Walter Reed visit, Trump also underwent an MRI.
He freely shared the information, seemingly unaware of how the slip would raise further questions about his health, as he boasted about his "perfect" results.
Trump told reporters, "I got an MRI. It was perfect. I gave you the full results. We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, it was perfect."