Trump's Death Grip: President's Air Force One Stair Scare Sparks Major Health Concerns After Mysterious Medical Test

Donald Trump has admitted he requires "extra care" when navigating stairs – and his cautious arrival in Japan made it clear he wasn't joking.

The president's death grip on the hand railing while descending Air Force One fueled concerns about his health as he began his five-day Asia trip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After mocking 81-year-old Joe Biden's trips and stumbles on stairs, it appears the years have finally caught up to Trump, 79.