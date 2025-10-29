EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Michelle Obama 'Ready to Walk' if Husband Barack Runs Against Trump for a Third Term... As Battle for Prez Could Destroy Couple's Marriage
Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
If Donald Trump finds a way to follow through on running for a third term, many Democrats have already floated the idea of countering him by inviting Barack Obama back for another White House run.
But RadarOnline.com can report Michelle Obama wants nothing to do with Washington anymore, and has made that clear to her husband.
If Trump does find a loophole to run for a third term, many political experts say there's no reason someone as popular as Barack couldn't run as well.
Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com: "In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents, like Barack Obama, to be discussed as potential candidates again."
But in reality, sources close to the Obamas say there's no way Michelle would ever allow it.
"If Barack ever tried to run again, Michelle would walk," a longtime family friend claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She’s done her time. She does not want to go back to the White House – not for a single day."
Barack does reportedly get sentimental about his leadership days, and sometimes jokes about "missing the action," but those close to Michelle say it's a non-issue for her.
"She told friends, 'I'd rather divorce a president than live like one again,'" the insider told Shuter.
Will Michelle Obama Walk If Barack Runs for President Again?
As RadarOnline.com has reported, "divorce" seems to be a real option for Michelle, who is still reportedly recovering from her eight years in the White House.
Barack recently confessed he had "a big deficit with my wife that I kind of had to work my way out of." Meanwhile, Michelle previously admitted she never wanted her husband to run for public office in the first place.
During the first episode of her IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, Michelle credited her sibling with helping her "get through" her husband's presidency.
She said: "Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."
Michelle confessed her brother "talked me into supporting his run" when she was initially against the idea, adding, "He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way."
Denying the Truth?
The former first couple further tried to shake off divorce rumors when Barack appeared as the surprise guest on Michelle's podcast.
"She took me back. It was touch and go for a while," he joked after the pair shared an awkward hug.
Barack proceeded to sit far across the table from his wife, who firmly declared, "There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage when I thought about quitting my man."
However, a source told RadarOnline.com at the time, "Everyone around the Obamas is saying the show was just a very well-orchestrated, and even almost scripted, denial of the truth – they are done!”
A Divorce in the Obamas' Future?
While both Barack and Michelle are trying their best to hit back at rumors, speculation is still running rampant, with one insider claiming the pair are quietly attempting to divide their $70million empire.
A source previously claimed: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
They continued: "They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard, and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million. There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."