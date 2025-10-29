EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Michelle Obama 'Ready to Walk' if Husband Barack Runs Against Trump for a Third Term... As Battle for Prez Could Destroy Couple's Marriage

If Trump does find a loophole to run for a third term, many political experts say there's no reason someone as popular as Barack couldn't run as well.

Alexandria Hurley, founder of ABH Public Relations, told RadarOnline.com: "In theory, such a move could create a precedent that allows other former presidents, like Barack Obama, to be discussed as potential candidates again."

But in reality, sources close to the Obamas say there's no way Michelle would ever allow it.

"If Barack ever tried to run again, Michelle would walk," a longtime family friend claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She’s done her time. She does not want to go back to the White House – not for a single day."

Barack does reportedly get sentimental about his leadership days, and sometimes jokes about "missing the action," but those close to Michelle say it's a non-issue for her.

"She told friends, 'I'd rather divorce a president than live like one again,'" the insider told Shuter.