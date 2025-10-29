EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Turn Her Kids Into Money-Spinning Influencers' As She Reveals Archie and Lilibet's Faces Online For First Time
Oct. 29 2025, Published 5:43 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has sparked a fresh royal storm after sharing the first clear glimpse of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a new Instagram video – the first time both of their faces have been shown publicly in years.
But while many fans hailed the post as "adorable," RadarOnline.com can reveal palace insiders and media analysts are questioning whether the Duchess of Sussex is setting the stage for a controversial commercial future – one that could see her children become powerful online figures in their own right.
A Carefully Calculated Reveal
Markle, 44, posted a video showing her family enjoying a Halloween outing at Lane Farms in Santa Barbara before returning home to carve pumpkins.
The clips included rare shots of Archie and Lilibet's faces as they played in the background while Prince Harry worked on his carving. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland and longtime friend Markus Anderson also appeared in the footage, which quickly drew millions of views.
A source close to the couple said: "Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online. Showing Archie and Lili more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it."
Until now, Meghan has been deliberate about keeping her children out of the public eye. Previous posts showed only the backs of their heads or blurred silhouettes. The last official photo of 6-year-old Archie's face appeared on the Sussexes' 2021 Christmas card, while Lilibet, 4, was last seen clearly in her first birthday portrait in June 2022.
Their brief cameos in the couple's 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan were similarly restrained, focusing on family moments without revealing too much.
In the new video, however, both children are seen laughing and playing. Lilibet, dressed in pink leggings and a matching top, runs through the garden as Archie, in a black polo and trousers, chases her. The moment marks a striking shift from the couple's previous insistence on privacy – a move that some observers see as a calculated pivot.
The Making of Mini Influencers
One Los Angeles-based entertainment executive said: "The Sussexes have built a global brand around family, wellness, and authenticity. Meghan understands that social media is the future of that brand – and if she's relaunching herself online, her children will inevitably be part of the story. She is clearly eyeing them as future influencers with the power to earn millions of dollars from brand posts."
In recent months, Meghan has re-emerged on Instagram, posting professionally produced content tied to her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.
While the second season of the show underperformed on Netflix's charts, the Duchess has reportedly been weighing new online ventures – including potential partnerships linked to wellness, travel, and sustainable living.
Critics Question Her Motives
Critics, however, argue including her children in branded content risks contradicting the couple's own advocacy for child safety online. The Sussexes have repeatedly warned of the dangers of social media for young people.
Harry has declared the digital world has "fundamentally changed how we experience reality."
Markle has also said: "We've been really conscious about protecting our kids as best we can and understanding the role they play in this really historical family."
A second source close to the Sussexes defended the Duchess' decision to reveal her kids online, saying: "Meghan's not using her kids for attention – she's taking charge of how they're seen. If the media is going to pursue her family regardless, she'd prefer to control the narrative herself."
A New Era of Brand Sussex
The new video also showed Harry, 41, displaying his lighter side as he carved pumpkins, holding up cut-out pieces to pull funny faces – a brief moment fans praised online. "Love it!" one exclaimed, while another joked: "He's a menace."
Despite the casual tone, everything about the new family footage – from the editing to Markle's $1,600 designer outfit – appeared typically carefully curated.
A Hollywood insider said: "Meghan's in the middle of redefining her online image, and this is only the start. She's combining her royal background with a modern influencer edge – and everyone's paying attention."