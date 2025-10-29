EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Plotting to Turn Her Kids Into Money-Spinning Influencers' As She Reveals Archie and Lilibet's Faces Online For First Time

Markle, 44, posted a video showing her family enjoying a Halloween outing at Lane Farms in Santa Barbara before returning home to carve pumpkins.

The clips included rare shots of Archie and Lilibet's faces as they played in the background while Prince Harry worked on his carving. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland and longtime friend Markus Anderson also appeared in the footage, which quickly drew millions of views.

A source close to the couple said: "Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online. Showing Archie and Lili more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it."

Until now, Meghan has been deliberate about keeping her children out of the public eye. Previous posts showed only the backs of their heads or blurred silhouettes. The last official photo of 6-year-old Archie's face appeared on the Sussexes' 2021 Christmas card, while Lilibet, 4, was last seen clearly in her first birthday portrait in June 2022.

Their brief cameos in the couple's 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan were similarly restrained, focusing on family moments without revealing too much.

In the new video, however, both children are seen laughing and playing. Lilibet, dressed in pink leggings and a matching top, runs through the garden as Archie, in a black polo and trousers, chases her. The moment marks a striking shift from the couple's previous insistence on privacy – a move that some observers see as a calculated pivot.