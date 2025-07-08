EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Reasons Meghan Markle Has Now Been Abandoned by Her Mom — After Duchess Begged 'Don't Leave Me'
Meghan Markle howled "Don't leave me!" as her mother Doria Ragland moved out of her and her henpecked husband Prince Harry's Montecito mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The departure came after diva duchess Markle "used" her mom to care for her kids – and sources tell us even her own mother got so sick of her "constant moaning and drama" she had to flee the luxury home.
Insiders say Ragland's departure has left Markle, 43, and Prince Harry, 40, "struggling to adjust" without her.
No More Drama
Yoga teacher Ragland, 68, had moved into the Sussexes' sprawling California mansion in early 2024 to help them through a difficult patch marked by professional setbacks and personal challenges.
The tight-knit mother-daughter bond strengthened during this time, with Ragland providing a steady presence in the home she shared with Markle, Harry and their two children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
Now, after roughly 18 months, Ragland has returned to her own residence in Los Angeles, leaving the couple "bereft" according to sources.
One insider close to the family told us: "Doria was a steady support for Harry and Meghan during a tough time. She provided them with much-needed emotional strength.
"But she has her own life and social circle, and she was getting sick of her own daughter's constant moaning and dramas.
"Meghan is deeply upset about her mother leaving – she even pleaded, 'Don't leave me' as she walked out the door with her suitcases.
"Harry also regarded Doria as a mother figure, and both are feeling her absence."
Before relocating to the Sussexes' estate, Ragland regularly commuted from View Park-Windsor Hills in Los Angeles to visit Markle and Harry.
Her move into the two-bedroom guest house on their $29million property was prompted by a turbulent period following the release of their Netflix documentary in December 2022.
Since then, the couple has faced numerous professional hurdles, including the loss of a $20million Spotify podcast deal and the cancellation of Markle's animated Netflix series Pearl.
Despite signing with WME talent agency in 2023, the Sussexes have struggled to secure new projects.
Our source added: "Doria is happy with how the family is doing now. She's ready to concentrate on her own life but remains a key part of the family.
"She plans to visit often but won't be living with them full-time again."
Business Turmoil
Ragland's departure coincided with more turmoil for the couple as their public relations team experiences upheaval.
Recent reports indicate at least four key members have left the couple, including deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and European communications director Charlie Gipson.
The Sussexes have since turned to Method Communications, a US-based agency, to handle their media and philanthropic efforts.
Markle has also distanced herself from former confidants such as stylist Jessica Mulroney and friends including Violet von Westenholz, Millie Mackintosh and Priyanka Chopra.
The Sussexes also reportedly fell out with the Beckhams after accusing them of leaking information to the press – and Harry's ongoing rift with the royal family gets deeper by the day.
Our insider said: "This pair are totally lost.
"And Meghan must be thinking something is deeply wrong if even her own mom can't stand to live with her in a huge mansion."