EXCLUSIVE: The Brutal Reasons Meghan Markle Has Now Been Abandoned by Her Mom — After Duchess Begged 'Don't Leave Me'

Insiders say Ragland's departure has left Markle , 43, and Prince Harry , 40, "struggling to adjust" without her.

The departure came after diva duchess Markle "used" her mom to care for her kids – and sources tell us even her own mother got so sick of her "constant moaning and drama" she had to flee the luxury home.

Meghan Markle howled "Don't leave me!" as her mother Doria Ragland moved out of her and her henpecked husband Prince Harry's Montecito mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Yoga teacher Ragland, 68, had moved into the Sussexes' sprawling California mansion in early 2024 to help them through a difficult patch marked by professional setbacks and personal challenges.

The tight-knit mother-daughter bond strengthened during this time, with Ragland providing a steady presence in the home she shared with Markle, Harry and their two children – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Now, after roughly 18 months, Ragland has returned to her own residence in Los Angeles, leaving the couple "bereft" according to sources.

One insider close to the family told us: "Doria was a steady support for Harry and Meghan during a tough time. She provided them with much-needed emotional strength.

"But she has her own life and social circle, and she was getting sick of her own daughter's constant moaning and dramas.

"Meghan is deeply upset about her mother leaving – she even pleaded, 'Don't leave me' as she walked out the door with her suitcases.

"Harry also regarded Doria as a mother figure, and both are feeling her absence."