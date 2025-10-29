EXCLUSIVE: Inside the 'Violent Bust-Up' Princess Diana Had With 'Lover' Dodi Fayed Hours Before Their Horrific Deaths

According to Wade, Al Fayed, frustrated by the photographers, told his driver to accelerate to escape them, prompting a desperate plea from Diana to slow down.

"Diana and Dodi had a violent disagreement," Wade claimed. "Diana begged Dodi to slow down. By the time she arrived at the villa, it was obvious she was upset. She was crying and had been genuinely frightened for her own safety and that of the paparazzi. It was a chilling portent of what would happen later on that night."

At the time of her death at age 36, Diana was in the midst of a new chapter. One year after finalizing her divorce from Prince Charles, she was starting a new life. She had spent much of that summer traveling – from Washington, D.C., to New York, and then to St. Tropez – and was eager to enjoy her newfound independence.