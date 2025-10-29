EXCLUSIVE: 'Real Housewives' Divorce Bombshell — Bravo Star Could Be 'Individually Charged and Prosecuted in Criminal Court' If She Walks Away From Marriage
Oct. 29 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
If Real Housewives star Wendy Osefo decides to go ahead and divorce her husband, Eddie Osefo, she could still be charged and prosecuted in criminal court, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Ernestine J. Mings, a partner in Blank Rome's Matrimonial and Family Law Group, spoke exclusively to us to explain what's going on.
Could a Divorce Have an Impact on Potential Charges Against Wendy Osefo?
As Bravo fans know, Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested earlier this month for felony fraud.
After Wendy and Eddie requested separate criminal trials, chatter online started to question if she would possibly be looking to leave him in hopes of getting out of any trouble.
When asked if a divorce could have any impact on potential charges, Mings told us, "The short answer is no."
"There are distinct laws, standards, and rules applicable to criminal cases that are not typically factored into divorce cases," she continued. "She could still be individually charged and prosecuted in criminal court outside of any divorce proceedings."
What Impact Would a Divorce Have?
As for what divorce would impact, Mings shared it affects the "dissolution of the marital relationship and the issues related thereto (custody of children, distribution of assets, spousal support, etc.)."
If Wendy did decide to end up leaving Eddie, Ming explained it would be "potentially" to "gain an advantage in terms of securing custody of the children and/or a more favorable distribution of assets as part of the divorce."
She added: "This argument would be most persuasive if he were convicted of a crime (or crimes) and she was completely absolved of all criminal liability."
What Did Wendy and Eddie Osefo Allegedly Do?
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, documents showed Wendy is facing 16 charges, including 7 felonies, for allegedly making false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300. She's also facing one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer
"In 2024, Wendy claimed her home was burglarized," an insider shared at the time. "The arrest has to do with them allegedly faking the burglary."
Indeed, a search on Maryland's Court cases pulls up all of Wendy's charges. The charges are listed as "FALSE/MISLEADING INFO FRAUD" with multiple having an offense date of 4/8/2024.
This tracks, as the date her home was reported to have been robbed was 4/7/2024.
Later, it was confirmed the duo were arrested for allegedly committing insurance fraud by falsely reporting a burglary at their home.
Will Wendy and Eddie Osefo Be Deported?
People have also questioned whether Wendy and Eddie will be deported, as they are both originally from Nigeria and became naturalized citizens.
"They have no ICE detainers against them as of now, and these days ICE is very proactive in beginning proceedings swiftly after an arrest," a source recently told a media outlet.
Regardless of their naturalized citizenship, though, a legal source noted they could still potentially face deportation.
Judith Delus-Montgomery, an immigration attorney, stated Wendy and Eddie's case typically would not have been one that interested her.
"However, this President [Donald Trump] and this administration have indicated that they are going to start denaturalizing citizens if they don't like what they're saying, if they don't like their politics… if they can find a way to do it, they will do it," she said.
"These people [Wendy and Eddie] who have been to the White House, they have pounded pavement for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. We see that [this administration] has the ability to go after whoever they want and to make a mountain out of a molehill."
She also noted if the government were to look at Wendy and Eddie's citizenship applications and found any issues, they could potentially lose their citizenship and be deported.