J.D. Vance

JD Vance Accused of Being 'Hinduphobic' After Begging Indian Wife Usha to Embrace Christianity... as Veep Slammed for 'Airing Out' Couple's Private Conversations

photo of jd and usha vance
Source: mega

JD Vance said he hopes his Hindu wife will embrace Christianity some day.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

JD Vance has been slammed for seemingly turning his back on his wife's Hindu upbringing and revealing that he hopes she will "embrace Christianity" one day, RadarOnline.com can report,

Usha Vance is an attorney who grew up in California with Indian immigrant parents and a focus on her faith, despite the vice president's insistence otherwise.

JD Vance's Religious Faith

photo of jd and usha vance
Source: mega

The vice president was criticized for not embracing her religion instead.

Vance was a guest speaker on Wednesday at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi to honor Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Kirk was open about his strong Christian roots, and the vice president used his time to talk about his own faith, sharing that his wife attends church with him on Sundays, while referring to her as more of an "agnostic or atheist" when it comes to her own Hindu upbringing.

He also repeated his hope that she would one day become a Christian.

"As I've told her, and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way," he told the crowd.

Usha Vance's Indian Upbringing

photo of usha vance
Source: mega

Usha was born Hindu and made sure their kids were exposed to her religion.

However, Usha, 39, previously discussed her and her children's interest in her Indian culture and upbringing, leading many on social media to question JD's real loyalty to her.

"Usha Vance is Hindu, not agnostic. This is not very hard for you to follow," one critic tweeted. "They even had a Vedic Hindu wedding, and one of his kids' names is Vivek. The biggest hypocrite of them all is JD Vance."

Another person sarcastically added, "Vice President JD Vance said he is raising his children as Christians and hopes that his Hindu wife, Usha, will one day embrace Christianity as well. He calls it her free will. How generous of him to decide what her will should be."

While a third person blasted: "How much of a slime bag do you have to be to talk s--- about your wife to the whole world? JD Vance knows."

JD Vance Honors Charlie Kirk

photo of jd and usha vance
Source: mega

JD Vance was slammed for appearing to cater to the MAGA faithful.

The politician spent part of his time at the Turning Point event debating college students – just as his friend Kirk enjoyed.

The vice president filled in for the late right-wing activist on his popular podcast, The Charlie Kirk Show, last month after the shooting, and talked about Kirk's influence in his own marriage, while reflecting on a conversation he had with Kirk's wife, Erika, following her husband's death.

According to the vice president, Erika told him the podcaster "never raised his voice… never cussed at her… never (was) mean-spirited." However, JD admitted he couldn't say the same about his behavior as a husband.

Charlie Kirk's Influence

photo of charlie and erika kirk
Source: mega

The vice president said he was inspired by Charlie and Erika Kirk's strong relationship.

He explained: "I think that on the great balance of things, that I'm a pretty good husband... but I can never say that I was never unpleasant with my wife. I can never say that I’ve never raised my voice to my wife."

“Like most husbands, even the good ones were sometimes imperfect," he added.

JD seemed to be inspired by Kirk's seemingly perfect relationship with his wife, as he then made Usha a promise.

"Maybe the best way that I can contribute, and the best way that I could honor my dear friend, is to be the best husband that I can be, to be the kind of husband to my wife that he was to his," he said in the episode.

