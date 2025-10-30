JD Vance Hints at Presidential Ticket With 'Best Friend' Marco Rubio... Despite Trump's Third-Term Dreams Not Being Dead

"My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president," Vance told Devine. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next 3 years and 3 months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then."

He added: "But let’s at least get through the next couple of years and do good work for the American people before we talk about politics."

However, the politician did not completely shut down the idea of becoming President Vance in the future, as he declared, "We're still so early, and what I always say to people is if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself.

"And we're nine months into this thing. We've done a lot of good. There’s a lot more work to do."