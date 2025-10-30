JD Vance Hints at Presidential Ticket With 'Best Friend' Marco Rubio... Despite Trump's Third-Term Dreams Not Being Dead
Oct. 30 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance may have his eyes on running for president, as long as his pal Marco Rubio is by his side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old sat down for an interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast and was asked if he already has the presidency on his mind.
Does Vance Want to Run for President?
"My attitude is the American people elected me to be vice president," Vance told Devine. "I'm going to work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next 3 years and 3 months, and if we get to a point where something else is in the offer, let’s handle it then."
He added: "But let’s at least get through the next couple of years and do good work for the American people before we talk about politics."
However, the politician did not completely shut down the idea of becoming President Vance in the future, as he declared, "We're still so early, and what I always say to people is if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself.
"And we're nine months into this thing. We've done a lot of good. There’s a lot more work to do."
Does Vance Want to Run With Rubio?
While President Trump has refused to confirm who would be best to be MAGA's heir apparent, Vance made it clear the uncertainty has not soured his close friendship with the Secretary of State, Rubio.
"So far I’ve never woken up and thought to myself, 'How do I make myself president of the United States,'" the Hillbilly Elegy author explained in the interview. "What I wake up and think to myself is 'How do I do a good job as vice president?' And I think Marco Rubio asks himself, 'How do I do a good job as Secretary of State?' And that should be the question that each of us keeps on asking ourselves."
Vance may have unspoken dreams of running a ticket with Rubio, especially since he sees the 54-year-old as his "best friend."
Also in the interview, the Vice President gushed, "... Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together."
He also revealed the duo is focused on another important matter... extraterrestrials, especially since he's a "UFO lunatic."
"I really want to sort of dig into it," Vance said. "You know, Marco's actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."
However, Vance currently doesn't have enough hours in the day to go down the alien wormhole.
"Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me. And there's, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time."
Who Does Trump Want to Take Over MAGA?
Trump doesn't seem to be fully into the idea of Vance taking over as the leader of his loyal supporters. In August, when asked, "Do you agree that the heir-apparent to MAGA is JD Vance?" Trump was quick to respond.
"Well, I think most likely," he previously said. "In all fairness, he's the vice president, and I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form."
The controversial president added: "I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it's too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he's doing a great job. And he would probably be favored at this point."
However, Trump's team has drooled at the possibility of a third term, despite the Constitution's 22nd Amendment forbidding it.
And while he's yet to completely shut down his being in the White House past 2028, he responded to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, October 28, "I don’t see a path for that."
"He and I have talked about the constrictions of the Constitution," Trump added, referring to House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Trump later added: "I would say that, if you read it, it's pretty clear I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad."