EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Biggest Scientology Event of the Year is at the Center of Explosive Row — and Risks Being Canceled
Oct. 30 2025, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise's biggest night of the year is at risk of being canceled due to an explosive planning battle with the local council, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Scientology’s prestigious Patron’s Ball is hosted every year at its global HQ in Saint Hill, East Grinstead, where the Hollywood actor has been the star guest for the last couple of years.
Details About The Massive Event
The event is being held this weekend, and Scientology has constructed a 70,000-square-foot giant structure on its grounds without permission, which will house up to 10,000 guests.
Last year, the Church was issued with a Planning Contravention Notice for constructing the "compound" without approval, and told at the time that this year it had to apply for planning permission.
In July, Mid Sussex District Council denied its application for a Lawful Development Certificate, which bypasses full planning permission being necessary if the plans meet a certain criteria.
Scientology Moved Forward With Party Planning
A month later, Scientology started erecting the large tent, as seen in our exclusive photos.
Since then, they’ve submitted a planning application for a hard-paved 121-space car park, coupled with a provision for 619-space temporary parking, washroom facilities, and permanent pads to be in place for a marquee.
Past Problems With The Scientology Ball
But this has little chance of being decided before the event due to the application’s complexity.
It's likely to be the second year in a row that the event will go ahead without the necessary planning permission.
A council spokesperson said they were in discussions with Scientology and also "seeking legal advice."
Former Scientologist Alexander Barnes-Ross, who has regularly protested outside the event, claimed the event causes traffic chaos in the area with "mile-long" tailbacks in the area.
He pins some of the blame on Cruise for "flying in on his helicopter" and "causing severe disruption."
Barnes-Ross added: "Saint Hill is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the construction of this mammoth marquee is damaging not just to local wildlife and habitats, but the community.
"Miles-long tailbacks, poor traffic management, and Tom Cruise flying in on his helicopter all cause severe disruption to the quiet, peaceful town that is East Grinstead."
Contacted for comment, the Church of Scientology responded to RadarOnline.com by attacking Barnes-Ross.
A spokesperson said he was "expelled" from the Church and had since become a serial harasser who has intimidated and endangered members of their religion.
The church said: "He has since launched on an anti-religious vendetta in which he has threatened the Church and its members."