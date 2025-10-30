EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Biggest Scientology Event of the Year is at the Center of Explosive Row — and Risks Being Canceled

But this has little chance of being decided before the event due to the application’s complexity.

It's likely to be the second year in a row that the event will go ahead without the necessary planning permission.

A council spokesperson said they were in discussions with Scientology and also "seeking legal advice."

Former Scientologist Alexander Barnes-Ross, who has regularly protested outside the event, claimed the event causes traffic chaos in the area with "mile-long" tailbacks in the area.

He pins some of the blame on Cruise for "flying in on his helicopter" and "causing severe disruption."

Barnes-Ross added: "Saint Hill is situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the construction of this mammoth marquee is damaging not just to local wildlife and habitats, but the community.

"Miles-long tailbacks, poor traffic management, and Tom Cruise flying in on his helicopter all cause severe disruption to the quiet, peaceful town that is East Grinstead."