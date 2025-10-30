Confused Trump, 79, Needed Assistance to Walk Offstage After 'Awkward' Meeting with China's Leader

Donald Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping has fueled allegations he's suffering from dementia after he looked confused and required assistance walking offstage after an awkward photo op, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump met with the Chinese leader during the summit in South Korea as part of his five-day Asia tour, which also included a stop in Japan.

While the president claimed his trip secured the return of "trillions" of dollars to the U.S. in trade deals, his behavior during the high-profile meetings has raised more questions about his health.