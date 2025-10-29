Trump’s Embarrassing Indian Accent Goes Viral After Prez Mimicked Indian Prime Minister's Speech
Oct. 29 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has been brutally slammed after he mimicked the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's bizarre moment occurred while he was making a speech during his appearance in South Korea – and in typical Trump fashion, his remarks sparked fury on social media.
Donald Trump Mocked Prime Minister Modi's Accent
"You're fighting with India," he began his speech. "And, you know, two nuclear nations. And they said, 'No, no, no. You should let us fight.' They both said that. They're warring - they're strong people. I'll tell you what."
"And Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy," Trump continued. He says, 'Oh, he looks like you'd like to have your father.' He's a killer. He's tough as hell."
Trump then appeared to mock Modi's accent, saying, "'No we will fight.'"
The president said it made him question if this was the same man he knows.
Donald Trump Took a Jab at Joe Biden
"But, after a little while – and, good people – and after literally two days, they called up and they said 'we understand.' And they stopped fighting," Trump added.
"How is that? Isn't that amazing?" he asked, seemingly praising his work. "Now you think Biden would've done that? I don't think so."
Trump concluded by noting, "most people wouldn't have thought of it."
People Slammed Donald Trump for Mocking Prime Minister Modi's Accent
People immediately took to social media platform X to criticize Trump for mocking Modi's accent.
"WHAT THE F---?" one person stated. "Drag him off the stage."
"This is legitimately hard to watch," another critic said, while others referred to the United Stats as the "laughing stock" of the world.
Another shocked X user noted: "I can't imagine that anyone who knows what a real bada-- looks like, a real President, a real leader, thinks that he in any way resembles one. What's with the bizarre fixation on Biden? Why is he still catching strays from Trump? Joe is off living what remains of his life with cancer, and this low-class bum can't keep Joe's name out of his mouth. It's not a good look. He's worse than a sore winner... he's like a jilted lover, or a guy who keeps reminding his girlfriend how much better he is than her ex. The insecurity is GLARING."
Still, one other person exclaimed they weren't sure "what's more sad and pathetic: this braindead loser showcasing each and every day how unfit he is as a basic human being, let alone as leader of one of the most powerful nations in the world... or the rest of the wrodl leaders around the globe pretending he's normal."
Another Embarrassing Mishap for Donald Trump
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump recently had another embarrassing mishap when he confused Joe Biden with George W. Bush.
During his speech to US service members on an aircraft carrier stationed in Japan on Tuesday, October 28, Trump said, "Biden used to say he was a pilot. He was a pilot, he was a truck driver whatever, whoever walked in. He wasn’t a pilot."
"He wasn't much of a president, either, to be honest with you. That I can tell you. That we all know," he added.
Although Trump sounded confident, there is no record of the former president ever claiming to have been a pilot.
Critics on X pointed out he was likely thinking of Bush, who served as an F-102 fighter pilot in the Texas Air National Guard.