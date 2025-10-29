EXCLUSIVE: The Huge Family Pain Ailing Anthony Hopkins, 87, Will Take to His Grave

The Silence of the Lambs star, 87, spoke candidly about his fractured relationship with daughter Abigail Hopkins , 56, to mark the release of his memoir We Did OK, Kid.

Anthony Hopkins says he has made peace with the pain of being estranged from his only daughter, but friends tell RadarOnline.com the Oscar-winning actor will take that heartbreak to his grave.

Hopkins revealed his wife, Stella, had recently reached out to Abigail in an attempt to mend the family rift – but received no reply.

"My wife, Stella, sent an invitation [to Abigail] to come and see us," Hopkins said. "Not a word of response. So I think, okay, fine. I wish her well, but I'm not going to waste blood over that. If you want to waste your life being in resentment, fine, go ahead."

Hopkins shares Abigail with his first wife, British actress Petronella Barker. The pair divorced in 1972, when Abigail was a toddler, and father and daughter had little contact for most of her childhood.

They reconnected in the early 1990s, with Abigail appearing in his films Shadowlands and The Remains of the Day, but the fragile reconciliation didn't last. The two have since drifted apart, and, by his own admission, are no longer in touch.

In his interview, Hopkins spoke reflectively but with finality about the estrangement.

"I could carry resentment over the past, but that's death. You're not living," he said. "You have to acknowledge one thing: that we are imperfect. We're not saints. We're all sinners and saints or whatever we are. We do the best we can."