Disgraced Prince Andrew Being Investigated by Private Firm and Could Face Prosecution Over 'Sexual Assault' and 'Misconduct in Public Office' Allegations Thanks to Epstein Scandal  

Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17, after she was introduced to the prince by Epstein.

The British group, known as Republic, has instructed its attorneys to reexamine allegations that the 65-year-old sexually assaulted Giuffre and then asked a royal protection officer to look into her background for any possible blackmail.

Graham Smith, CEO of the anti–monarchy group, said they are taking action themselves because the government's response to the claims has so far been "weak and inadequate."

"It's a devastating indictment on the UK's criminal justice system, police and politicians – not to mention the king and heir – that we must resort to a private prosecution," Smith told the Daily Mail.

"It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe – rightly in my view – that the royals are not treated equally in law."