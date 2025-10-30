Your tip
Prince Andrew

Disgraced Prince Andrew Being Investigated by Private Firm and Could Face Prosecution Over 'Sexual Assault' and 'Misconduct in Public Office' Allegations Thanks to Epstein Scandal  

photo of jeffrey epstein and prince andrew
Source: meta

Prince Andrew could face private prosecution over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Britain's disgraced Prince Andrew could face new legal troubles in light of his long-rumored connection to alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.

A fringe group dedicated to toppling the British monarchy has asked lawyers to look into a private prosecution against Andrew over allegations of sexual assault, corruption, and misconduct in public office.

More Questions for Andrew

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

Andrew has denied all allegations against him

Andrew has vehemently denied all allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17, after she was introduced to the prince by Epstein.

The British group, known as Republic, has instructed its attorneys to reexamine allegations that the 65-year-old sexually assaulted Giuffre and then asked a royal protection officer to look into her background for any possible blackmail.

Graham Smith, CEO of the anti–monarchy group, said they are taking action themselves because the government's response to the claims has so far been "weak and inadequate."

"It's a devastating indictment on the UK's criminal justice system, police and politicians – not to mention the king and heir – that we must resort to a private prosecution," Smith told the Daily Mail.

"It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe – rightly in my view – that the royals are not treated equally in law."

'The Truth Must Prevail'

Source: mega

Epstein allegedly introduced Andrew to Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Smith insisted that equality in law is a "basic tenet" of democracy, and is confident in his case.

"I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation. The authorities and politicians appear to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew.

"The truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done."

Andrew 'On Trial'

photo of virginia giuffre
Source: mega

Giuffre details her accusations against Andrew in a posthumous memoir.

Prince Andrew has already been found guilty in the court of public opinion, and a televised "mock trial" had similar results. The 110-minute special saw the Duke of York put "on trial" in front of a real judge, jury, and two lawyers.

The Trial of Prince Andrew asked 12 members of the public to decide whether the late Queen's second son had become a burden on the House of Windsor.

The prosecution accused Andrew of displaying arrogance, poor judgment and moral blindness. At the same time, defense attorneys countered the Duke had been manipulated by Epstein and unfairly cast as a scapegoat.

Andrew Faces the Jury

photo of prince andrew and king charles
Source: mega

Andrew has already been stripped of his royal titles.

Witnesses included a former royal protection officer who recalled the Duke berating him at Buckingham Palace by calling him a "fat, lardy-arsed c---."

After both sides were presented, the judge instructed the jury to decide on one question only – whether Prince Andrew is a liability to the Royal Family.

The trial considered not only his friendship with Epstein and allegations made by Giuffre – which Andrew has consistently denied – but also his spending habits, temper, and long reputation for being "rude to staff."

The verdict: guilty, by a margin of 10 to 2.

A source close to the production said: "The timing couldn't be more explosive. Andrew's name has resurfaced in new Epstein documents, and public anger is at a high. Viewers are frustrated that he's faced no formal accountability – so this program gave people the trial they never got to see."

