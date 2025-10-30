Braless Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans in Sheer Dress at Star-Studded Event — 1 Day After Actress' Suggestive Hot Dog Pose at World Series Game Goes Viral
Oct. 30 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Red-hot Sydney Sweeney continued to embrace her bombshell image with one of her raciest looks yet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Anyone But You actress, 28, stunned onlookers by going braless in a sheer sequin gown at the Variety Power of Women event in Los Angeles, leaving nothing to the imagination when it comes to her famous chest.
No Bra, No Problem!
Sweeney was either looking for shock value or simply hadn't done a lighting test when it came to her Christian Cowan x Elias Matso crystal-twisted waist gown, as the designer proudly shared images of the star in her NSFW red carpet look.
The Euphoria actress happily posed for photographers ahead of entering the ceremony, where the sea of flashbulbs lit up her dress, showing she did not wear pasties or any nipple cover to avoid a wardrobe malfunction of such a vast magnitude.
Sweeney was aware of undergarments, as the gown featured a corset that cinched in her already tiny waist to highlight the glam goddess's hourglass figure.
Glam Goddess
Sweeney wore her daring dress as she spoke at the event, taking time to honor former boxer Christy Martin, whom the actress portrays in her gritty new film.
The starlet shared a clip on Instagram, showing that the braless look was still very much apparent under the stage lights, drawing mixed reviews about her fashion choice.
"Nothing says 'the power of woman' like revealing your entire body to the world," one person snarled, while a second huffed, "What was the need to go there naked?"
"A lotta women think controlling their bodies and doing what they want with them is powerful," a third fan wrote in the Spokane, Washington native's defense, while a fourth agreed, sharing, "The only ironic thing about this post is the false feminists in the comment thread meangirling Sydney."
Dodgers Fan
The silver-screen siren's stunning appearance came after her controversial spot on Fox, introducing game four of the World Series in a pre-taped spot.
Sweeney has caused plenty of division after she was outed as a Republican by her voter status in Florida. However, she has never spoken out in favor of President Donald Trump.
The blonde vixen proved she didn't care about her left-leaning detractors by sharing a sultry photo of herself in the stands at Dodger Stadium.
While wearing a Shohei Ohtani jersey, Sweeney put a Dodger dog up to her open mouth while licking the bun.
Republican Lightning Rod
Sweeney's Republican leanings, as well as her divisive American Eagle "great jeans" campaign, have seen the rising superstar's wings get clipped in liberal Tinseltown circles as the industry seems to be turning against her.
"If there's one thing Hollywood excels at, it's putting someone on a pedestal and then taking them down one shot at a time," shared an insider ."The girl can't do anything right in the eyes of Hollywood 'lefties.'"
The cold shoulder was evident when Sweeney was largely ignored at the Emmy Awards in September, as she made a quick exit after presenting a trophy and noticeably skipped the afterparties.
However, the star has had the last laugh as she's continued to book projects thanks to her fan base.
"The public has clearly embraced Sydney and wants to see her keep doing what she's doing. As it turns out, she's gotten the last laugh," the insider pointed out.