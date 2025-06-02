EXCLUSIVE: Why No-One Can Believe These A-Listers Have Real Breasts — After One of the World’s Biggest Actresses Hit Back at ‘Boob-Shaming’ Trolls

Sydney Sweeney has fired back at critics of her body after years of enduring trolling over her natural figure – with the Anyone But You star declaring: "Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them!"

Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old actress – who found fame through roles that highlighted her curves – has long been at the center of speculation about whether her breasts are real, and is among the list of famous faces fans can't believe have natural boobs.

She revealed her 34DD bust caused anxiety in high school, saying she once considered surgery to reduce their size.

"I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller," she recalled. "My mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college.' And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends!"

Sweeney is also one of several major celebrities taking a stand against 'boob-shaming' and online rumors about how genuine they chests are.