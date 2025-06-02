EXCLUSIVE: Why No-One Can Believe These A-Listers Have Real Breasts — After One of the World’s Biggest Actresses Hit Back at ‘Boob-Shaming’ Trolls
Sydney Sweeney has fired back at critics of her body after years of enduring trolling over her natural figure – with the Anyone But You star declaring: "Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them!"
Now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 27-year-old actress – who found fame through roles that highlighted her curves – has long been at the center of speculation about whether her breasts are real, and is among the list of famous faces fans can't believe have natural boobs.
She revealed her 34DD bust caused anxiety in high school, saying she once considered surgery to reduce their size.
"I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller," she recalled. "My mom told me, 'Don't do it. You'll regret it in college.' And I'm so glad I didn't. I like them. They're my best friends!"
Sweeney is also one of several major celebrities taking a stand against 'boob-shaming' and online rumors about how genuine they chests are.
Trolls Blast
Also on the list fighting to convince folk her curves are her own is Salma Hayek.
At 57, she says she understands the accusations but insists it's genetics and life stages – not implants – that shaped her famously full figure.
"A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation. I don’t blame them!" she said. "My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body."
She added: "I just happen to be one of those women that it happened in every single step!"
A friend close to Hayek said: "Salma's had it with the gossip about her boobs. Her back's in agony from carrying that kind of weight – trust me, she’s not celebrating it!"
Christina Hendricks, 49, echoed Hayek's frustrations.
The Mad Men actress has been fielding questions about her 36F figure for years.
"It's so bizarre that people are constantly asking if my breasts are real or fake," she's said.
"They're so obviously real that anyone who’s ever seen or touched a breast would know."
No Shame
A source from her team said: "Christina thinks it's ridiculous that in 2025 people are still obsessed with this stuff."
Katy Perry, 40, has dealt with her own share of rumors – and not just about whether she's visited space.
The Roar singer has denied breast implants while admitting to under-eye fillers.
"All of my assets are real," she said. "I haven't had any implants… but all of my assets are real!"
An industry insider said: "Katy doesn’t care what people think anymore – but she's still shocked by how often it comes up."
Disbelief
Meanwhile, 51-year-old Sofia Vergara admitted she sometimes wishes her breasts weren't natural.
"Believe me, I wish I had fake boobs," she said. "I lay down and they completely go down like all the way, like here… it's not fun."
An L.A. stylist who's worked with the Modern Family star said: "Sofia's had a love-hate relationship with her boobs since the '90s. She's joked more than once that gravity is her biggest enemy."
Supermodel Tyra Banks, 50, went as far as undergoing a televised sonogram to prove her chest was surgery-free.
"By no means am I saying a breast implant is a bad thing," she said – adding: "but it’s not a choice that I made."
A fashion PR insider said, "Tyra wanted it on record – once and for all."
And Emily Ratajkowski, 33, is regularly cited as the most-requested celeb look in cosmetic surgery offices — despite her claims of being 100 percent natural.
"Yes they are real!" she laughed. "What’s wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated."