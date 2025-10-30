Robert De Niro's Grandson's Death Latest: Authorities Arrest Five More People Two Years After Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez's Fatal Overdose

On July 2, 2023, Leandro was found dead, and the cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose.

Two years after Robert De Niro 's grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, died of an overdose at 19, five arrests have been made in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The five men arrested related to the death of Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez were charged with death resulting from the sale of narcotics.

According to a media outlet , a DEA official confirmed the five men arrested are being charged with death resulting from the sale of narcotics.

The New York City Chief Medical Examiner then determined Leandro died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

Leandro was the only son of Drena De Niro, Robert's 56-year-old daughter he adopted with his first wife.

She announced Leandro's death on Instagram, writing, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

"You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

"I’m so sorry, my baby," she added. "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise, my darling boy."