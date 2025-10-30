Robert De Niro's Grandson's Death Latest: Authorities Arrest Five More People Two Years After Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez's Fatal Overdose
Oct. 30 2025, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
Two years after Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez, died of an overdose at 19, five arrests have been made in the case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 2, 2023, Leandro was found dead, and the cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose.
What Were the Men Arrested Charged With?
The New York City Chief Medical Examiner then determined Leandro died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.
According to a media outlet, a DEA official confirmed the five men arrested are being charged with death resulting from the sale of narcotics.
Another news source reported the men were charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances resulting in death.
A woman named Sofia H. Marks was arrested mere weeks after Leandro died over accusations she sold him drugs.
How Leandro Anthoyn De Niro-Rodriguez's Mother Announced His Death
Leandro was the only son of Drena De Niro, Robert's 56-year-old daughter he adopted with his first wife.
She announced Leandro's death on Instagram, writing, "My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.
"You have been my joy, my heart, and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you, but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated, and I wish that love alone could have saved you."
"I’m so sorry, my baby," she added. "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise, my darling boy."
Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez's Father's Statement on His Death
Carlos Mare, Leandro's father, also released a statement at the time of his passing.
"Words aren’t enough to express the joy he gave us or the loss we now endure with our families and friends," he said. "He is God's child now. On this full moon, his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark."
Leandro died just weeks after Robert welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.
Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez Was in Movie Before He Died
When Leandro's body was discovered, he was found at an apartment in Lower Manhattan where he was house-sitting. Cops had responded to a wellness check phoned in from a concerned friend.
The teenager’s lifeless body was found in a chair next to a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia, a police source said.
Before his death, Leandro was in movies, the most notable of which was 2018's A Star is Born. He played the child of Bradley Cooper's character's best friend.
He also appeared in 2018's Cabaret Maxime.