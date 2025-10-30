Candace Owens Fed Up With Donald Trump for 'Ignoring' Charlie Kirk's Assassination Investigation... as She Fuels Conspiracy Theories About the Shooting
Oct. 30 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has called out Donald Trump and his administration over what she deems as their lack of effort in the investigation of who killed Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can report.
Since Kirk's death, Owens has been touting various conspiracy theories regarding the assassination of Kirk.
Owens Believes Trump's 'Pro-Israel Lobby' Is Why He's Quiet About Kirk's Death Investigation
In her latest comments, Owens took Trump to task for allegedly seeming disinterested in keeping the public abreast of what's going on in the investigation of Kirk's death.
She began by noting she thinks the Trump administration is being quiet about the investigation due to their "pro-Israel lobby."
"I know spiritually, from the moment Charlie Kirk passed, that we were never going to get the full story from officials," Owens said.
Owens Wants the Investigation Into Kirk's Death to Continue
"I can’t explain it," she continued. "I felt that way, and when Trump rushed to Truth Social-out that AI-generated photo of him and Charlie with the Star of David in the background, I just knew. I knew the investigation into who murdered Charlie Kirk was officially over.
"Find me just one person with a platform who is pro-Israel who says, 'I want the investigation into [Kirk's] death to continue. It's a bit weird, right? The dog's very silent right now, and there's steak on the ground, and they’re not moving."
She also shared she believes Trump declaring a national day of remembrance for Kirk was further evidence the government was failing to look into the cause of Kirk's death.
Owens Believes 'the Feds Killed Martin Luther King Jr.'
"I think it’s crap," she elaborated. "It’s never good when the feds are lining up to give you a holiday. Martin Luther King, Jr. vibes. I definitely think the feds killed Martin Luther King Jr... I don’t like it. The best way to honor Charlie Kirk is to figure out who killed him."
A theory that Owens and Tucker Carlson have supported regarding Kirk's death has to do with Israel and Kirk's wavering support for the Jewish homeland. This was evidenced by his inviting Carlson and Dave Smith, a conservative who doesn't support the Gaza war, to Turning Point USA events.
Owens alleges Kirk told her in private he was being threatened by the Israeli Government and a pro-Israel and pro-Trump hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman.
"Bill Ackman was very upset, and threats were made. That is what I am told, and I will tell you that I am very happy for Bill Ackman to dispute this narrative," Owens previously claimed.
Owens' Past With Kirk Revealed
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel, refuted Owens' claims as being baseless.
"Now, some are peddling these disgusting rumors, perhaps out of obsession, perhaps with Qatari funding," he said. "What I do know is this: Charlie Kirk was a great man, and a great man deserves honor, not lies."
When Kirk was alive, Owens and he were good friends. She was even a part of Turning Point USA, but was forced to resign in 2019 after she claimed Adolf Hitler would have been "fine" if he had focused on domestic politics.
She has also frequently been criticized for being antisemitic.