‘Delusional’ Donald Trump Jr. Fuels Wild Social Media Conspiracy About Why His ‘Banger’ Tweets Suck

Trump Jr. explained he noticed a big change in what he called "Twitter 1.0" in 2016 when he woke up and noticed one of his tweets had only gotten five retweets.

"[People would ask me] ‘How do you know they’re manipulating the algorithm? Because yesterday, I was getting 5,000 retweets a post. Today, I got 5. Single-digit. 5. Something changed!"

When the person interviewing him suggested it was maybe a "bad post," Trump Jr. refuted that claim.

"I can tell when it’s a bad post," he replied. "Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it’s a banger."