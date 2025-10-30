Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Donald Trump Jr.

‘Delusional’ Donald Trump Jr. Fuels Wild Social Media Conspiracy About Why His ‘Banger’ Tweets Suck

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. said he 'can tell' if a post on X is a 'bad post.'

Oct. 30 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr. has made a wild accusation about some of his past tweets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a new interview, Trump Jr. explained he thinks he was being silenced on the popular social media platform at one point in time.

Donald Trump Jr. Believes the Twitter Algorithm Was Being Manipulated

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he went from getting 5000 retweets to 5 at one point in time.

Trump Jr. explained he noticed a big change in what he called "Twitter 1.0" in 2016 when he woke up and noticed one of his tweets had only gotten five retweets.

"[People would ask me] ‘How do you know they’re manipulating the algorithm? Because yesterday, I was getting 5,000 retweets a post. Today, I got 5. Single-digit. 5. Something changed!"

When the person interviewing him suggested it was maybe a "bad post," Trump Jr. refuted that claim.

"I can tell when it’s a bad post," he replied. "Sometimes I hit that send button, I know it’s a banger."

Donald Trump Jr. Gloats Over Elon Musk's Version of Twitter, X

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. said Elon Musk is one of the 'great minds of civilization.'

Trump Jr. went on to accuse Twitter of colluding with the government to censor tweets that were conservative in nature.

He also gloated over Elon Musk's version of Twitter, which was rebranded as X.

Trump Jr. called Musk one of the "great minds of civilization, certainly of the last century" and praised his "commitment to free speech."

As far as X goes, he credits it being rebranded as changing "the outcome of elections" due to people finally being "able to see alternative viewpoints."

Taking a quick look at Trump Jr.'s X posts, it's clear they are back to getting solid engagement.

Donald Trump Jr. Slammed No King's Day Protestors

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. said people who participated in the No King's protests were 'crazy liberals.'

Aside from discussing his conspiracy theory on Twitter, Trump Jr. recently slammed people who participated in the No King's protests against his father, Donald Trump.

The most recent bout of protests took place on October 18.

He insisted the movement is "entirely manufactured and paid for by the usual puppets around the world and their [groups]."

"If my father was a king, he probably wouldn't have allowed those protests to happen," he added. "You saw the people that were actually protesting — it's the same crazy liberals from the ‘60s and ’70s, they're just a lot older and fatter."

Donald Trump Jr. Trolled a Star of 'The View'

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. trolled 'The View' star Alyssa Farah Griffin for not wearing a MAGA hat as she promised she would if Donald Trump brought home the Israeli hostages.

Aside from discussing No King's protestors, Trump Jr. also recently trolled The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin.

"If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show and say thank you for doing it," Griffin, who admitted to voting Democratic for the first time in the last election, had said on a January episode of The View.

"You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing," she added.

Once Trump brokered a peace deal to bring the remaining hostages home, Griffin praised it as a "tremendous, historic day" on October 13, but still did not wear the hat she had promised to.

Trump Jr. reposted the clip on X and wrote, "Sending this to the top. Let's go," while reminding Griffin about her vow.

