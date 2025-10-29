Daddy's No King! Donald Trump Jr. Takes Brutal Swipe at Liberals for Being 'Old' and 'Fat' While Praising Papa's Work in the Oval Office

Donald Trump Jr. has taken a brutal swipe at the No King's protests and those who participated, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Speaking to business leaders and Saudi officials at the Future Investment Initiative on October 29, Trump Jr. slammed Democratic Party policies and protesters that targeted his father, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. Insists Donald Trump Is Not a King

Source: Firstpost/YouTube Donald Trump Jr. said his father 'wouldn't have allowed' protests to occur if he was a king.

Speaking about the No King's protests, which drew tens of thousands of participants, Trump Jr. alleged it was "not an organic movement" and stated "it's entirely manufactured and paid for by the usual puppets around the world and their [groups]." "If my father was a king, he probably wouldn't have allowed those protests to happen," he continued. "You saw the people that were actually protesting — it's the same crazy liberals from the ‘60s and ’70s, they're just a lot older and fatter."

Donald Trump Jr. Praises his Father's Work in Saudi Arabia

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. said his father's visit to Saudi Arabia was not 'an apology tour.'

Trump Jr. then turned to praising his father, stating: "When my father came here, unlike the last presidents who visited here, it wasn't an apology tour. It was, ‘How do we work together? How do we grow our respective economies? How do we create peace and stability in the region?’" "There can be an 'America-First' component to that, but there also can be a 'Saudi-First' component to that and everyone can actually benefit," he added. Trump Jr. recently spoke out in another interview to address allegations his father's campaign had colluded with Russia when he ran in 2016. "Guys, if you knew what was going on in that campaign, like we couldn’t collude to order a cheeseburger," Trump Jr. joked. "Okay. So like, relax… slow your roll."

Donald Trump Jr. Trolled Alyssa Farah Griffin Recently

Source: MEGA Alyssa Farah Griffin promised to don a MAGA hat if Donald Trump got all of the hostages from Israel back.

Aside from mocking No King's protestors, Trump Jr. recently trolled The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin. "If he does good, if he gets the Israeli hostages out, I promise I will wear a MAGA hat for one day on this show and say thank you for doing it," Griffin had said on a January episode of The View. "You have to be able to cheer for wins when they happen and call out relentlessly the wrongdoing," she added. Once Trump brokered a peace deal to bring the remaining hostages home, Griffin praised it as a "tremendous, historic day" on October 13, but still did not wear the hat as promised. Trump Jr. reposted the clip on X and wrote, "Sending this to the top. Let's go," while reminding Griffin about her vow.

Commenters Agreed With Donald Trump Jr. About Alyssa Farah Griffin Wearing the MAGA Hat

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. pushed Alyssa Farah Griffin to keep her promise and wear the MAGA hat.