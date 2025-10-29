Pentagon Goes to War With Netflix Over 'House of Dynamite' Missile Claim… as Film's Oscar Winning Director Sounds Off in Response
Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
The Pentagon is once again focused on important issues... like a Netflix film about a nuclear disaster, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The U.S Department of Defense and the giant streamer are battling it out over the accuracy of the movie, A House of Dynamite, which has had all eyes on it since its release.
Why is the Pentagon Raging Over the Film?
In an October 16 memo, Pentagon officials made clear they wanted to address "false assumptions" from the film, noting that while the failure of the military to stop a missile headed for America depicted in the movie is fine as "a compelling part of the drama intended for the entertainment of the audience," the real-world capacities "tell a vastly different story."
In the Kathryn Bigelow-directed film, US missile defenses fail to knock down a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile headed for Chicago. However, in the memo, the Pentagon couldn't wrap its head around the fact that it is a movie... and thus, not real.
The memo also focuses on a line in the film in which the defense secretary, played by Jared Harris, reveals that current missile defenses have a 50 percent chance of knocking down a missile despite their $50billion price tag, but Pentagon officials weren't happy about that, claiming based on earlier prototypes and today's interceptors "have displayed a 100 percent accuracy rate in testing for more than a decade."
Director Kathryn Bigelow Sounds Off
In response, Bigelow told The Hollywood Reporter, "It's interesting. In a perfect world, culture has the potential to drive policy – and if there's dialogue around the proliferation of nuclear weapons, that is music to my ears, certainly."
The film's writer, Noah Oppenheim, also added, "There’s no way for us to get in the minds of the folks who wrote that memo, but as Kathryn said, both of us are thrilled to see a conversation happening between policymakers and experts about how to make the world a safer place.
"So if the film was a catalyst in some way for that larger conversation and dialogue, that’s one of the reasons why we made it – to trigger that kind of conversation."
According to the Pentagon, they were not consulted while Bigelow and her crew were filming, but the Oscar-winning director confirmed she already had experts on set.
The Pentagon Complains Over Netflix's 'Boots'
She told the outlet: "It's the best course of action to consult with all of the experts that we did. We had extraordinary tech advisors on this film, and then they were our North Star."
"I think it’s safe to say that folks who are not currently serving in government are often more free to speak their minds and to give you an accurate picture, as opposed to trying to advance any particular agenda," Oppenheim added. "So relying on folks who recently served in the Pentagon, recently served in our intelligence agencies in the White House — we feel pretty confident in the accuracy of the picture that they gave us."
The Pentagon appears to be watching TV all day as their feathers were also ruffled do to the streamer's new popular series, Boots, which focuses on a closeted gay Marine recruit played by Miles Heizer.
Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson raged in a statement and said, "Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the US military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex-neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight."
Wilson added: "We will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix, whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children."
Last month, Hegseth appeared to suffer a meltdown while giving a speech to top generals, ranting about what he wants to see moving forward in the military, including no "fat" troops.