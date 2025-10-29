Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > King Charles III

'Dying' King Charles 'Deeply Rattled' by Public After Being Heckled Over Prince Andrew's Connections to Sick Pedo Epstein 

king charles and prince andrew
Source: mega

King Charles was slammed over his brother Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

King Charles has been targeted by a court jester over his brother Prince Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.

And the elderly royal was not pleased and left "deeply rattled" by the terrifying incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
king charles and prince andrew
Source: mega

Heckler's wanted to know just how much Charles knew.

As Charles shook hands and greeted supporters at Lichfield Cathedral in England, one person in the crowd hurled questions and accusations at the 76-year-old about his younger brother's ties to the accused sex trafficker.

The man yelled to Charles: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" He also demanded to know: "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: x.com/Rimmesfk

The king didn't respond to the questions, and the heckler was quickly silenced by the surrounding crowd. Yet the encounter is said to have left Charles "furious and deeply rattled."

"The heckling pierced the royal bubble," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King – not to be heckled in the streets like a politician."

Article continues below advertisement

Bad For His Health

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Andrew has long denied an association with Epstein.

Royal watchers have expressed concern that other hecklers could find the Andrew and Epstein connection an easy target.

"(Charles) is terrified this is just the beginning," a senior courtier told Shuter. "For decades, people shouted 'God Save the King.' Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one's stopping them."

The already weakend king, who is midway through treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been left "despairing" over repeated revelations about his younger brother's continued contact with the disgraced sex offender.

A source close to the palace said: "The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."

Article continues below advertisement

The King is Cornered

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

The royal has been stripped of his official titles.

While Charles has long sought to quietly sideline his brother, the latest revelations intensified pressure on Buckingham Palace to take action against the duke.

Andrew, 65, was stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022 and barred from using his HRH status, and has now had his other royal titles removed in the wake of his latest Epstein scandal.

But a source said Charles still feels terrified of his brother's secrets.

They added: "The King feels boxed in – he can't simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew's behavior keeps casting a shadow over everything he's trying to restore within the monarchy."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan Markle, Lilibet

Meghan Markle Posts and Quickly Deletes First Clear Images of Her Children’s Faces — as Fans Claim Social Media Move Was to Get Attention

Photo of Princes William and Andrew

Prince William's Chilling Threat: Future King Demanded Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Move Out of the Royal Lodge... or He’ll Strip Eugenie and Beatrice of Their Titles

William in Charge

photo of prince andrew
Source: mega

He could be royally ousted when William takes the throne.

Once Prince William becomes king, he will adopt a tougher stance toward his disgraced uncle than King Charles did, The Sunday Times reported.

According to the report, the first in line to the throne wants to ban Andrew from "all elements of royal life" when he succeeds the throne.

"He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions," a source said of the disgraced royal.

The future king reportedly believes his uncle is a "threat" and "a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew's presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.