'Dying' King Charles 'Deeply Rattled' by Public After Being Heckled Over Prince Andrew's Connections to Sick Pedo Epstein 

Royal watchers have expressed concern that other hecklers could find the Andrew and Epstein connection an easy target.

"(Charles) is terrified this is just the beginning," a senior courtier told Shuter. "For decades, people shouted 'God Save the King.' Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one's stopping them."

The already weakend king, who is midway through treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been left "despairing" over repeated revelations about his younger brother's continued contact with the disgraced sex offender.

A source close to the palace said: "The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."