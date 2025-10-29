'Dying' King Charles 'Deeply Rattled' by Public After Being Heckled Over Prince Andrew's Connections to Sick Pedo Epstein
Oct. 29 2025, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET
King Charles has been targeted by a court jester over his brother Prince Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can report.
And the elderly royal was not pleased and left "deeply rattled" by the terrifying incident.
As Charles shook hands and greeted supporters at Lichfield Cathedral in England, one person in the crowd hurled questions and accusations at the 76-year-old about his younger brother's ties to the accused sex trafficker.
The man yelled to Charles: "How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?" He also demanded to know: "Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?"
The king didn't respond to the questions, and the heckler was quickly silenced by the surrounding crowd. Yet the encounter is said to have left Charles "furious and deeply rattled."
"The heckling pierced the royal bubble," one source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King – not to be heckled in the streets like a politician."
Bad For His Health
Royal watchers have expressed concern that other hecklers could find the Andrew and Epstein connection an easy target.
"(Charles) is terrified this is just the beginning," a senior courtier told Shuter. "For decades, people shouted 'God Save the King.' Now they’re shouting about Andrew — and no one's stopping them."
The already weakend king, who is midway through treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, has been left "despairing" over repeated revelations about his younger brother's continued contact with the disgraced sex offender.
A source close to the palace said: "The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."
The King is Cornered
While Charles has long sought to quietly sideline his brother, the latest revelations intensified pressure on Buckingham Palace to take action against the duke.
Andrew, 65, was stripped of his military titles and patronages in 2022 and barred from using his HRH status, and has now had his other royal titles removed in the wake of his latest Epstein scandal.
But a source said Charles still feels terrified of his brother's secrets.
They added: "The King feels boxed in – he can't simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew's behavior keeps casting a shadow over everything he's trying to restore within the monarchy."
William in Charge
Once Prince William becomes king, he will adopt a tougher stance toward his disgraced uncle than King Charles did, The Sunday Times reported.
According to the report, the first in line to the throne wants to ban Andrew from "all elements of royal life" when he succeeds the throne.
"He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions," a source said of the disgraced royal.
The future king reportedly believes his uncle is a "threat" and "a reputational risk to the monarchy, and is understood to be concerned about the message Andrew's presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse."