End of the Road for Andrew: 'Deeply Unhappy' Prince William Ready to Tear Away His Disgraced Uncle's Royal Status and Rebuild the Monarchy Without Him

According to royal author Tom Sykes, editor of The Royalist on Substack, the Prince of Wales is "deeply unhappy" with what he views as a weak compromise arranged by King Charles last week, which allowed Prince Andrew to voluntarily stop using his titles but did not formally strip him of them.

"William is deeply unhappy with what he sees as a bodged agreement on Andrew – he wants him out and he is likely to do this as soon as he can," Sykes told outlets. "Almost as soon as he becomes King, William is planning to formally banish Andrew from the Royal Family."

William's frustration reportedly stems not only from the lenient arrangement but also from his uncle's ongoing proximity to the royal inner circle. At the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last month, William was seen appearing to ignore Andrew's attempts to engage him in conversation.