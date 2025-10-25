Your tip
Prince William

End of the Road for Andrew: 'Deeply Unhappy' Prince William Ready to Tear Away His Disgraced Uncle's Royal Status and Rebuild the Monarchy Without Him

Composite phot of Prince William and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The Prince of Wales is said to be angry about King Charles’s recent compromise.

Profile Image

Oct. 25 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Oct. 25 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is allegedly preparing to take decisive action against his disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew, once he ascends to the throne — including the possible formal removal of Andrew’s royal titles through an executive order, RadarOnline.com can report.

'Bodged Agreement'

prince andrew william tear away uncles royal status rebuild monarchy
Source: MEGA

King Charles barred Andrew from using the style His Royal Highness.

According to royal author Tom Sykes, editor of The Royalist on Substack, the Prince of Wales is "deeply unhappy" with what he views as a weak compromise arranged by King Charles last week, which allowed Prince Andrew to voluntarily stop using his titles but did not formally strip him of them.

"William is deeply unhappy with what he sees as a bodged agreement on Andrew – he wants him out and he is likely to do this as soon as he can," Sykes told outlets. "Almost as soon as he becomes King, William is planning to formally banish Andrew from the Royal Family."

William's frustration reportedly stems not only from the lenient arrangement but also from his uncle's ongoing proximity to the royal inner circle. At the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last month, William was seen appearing to ignore Andrew's attempts to engage him in conversation.

William's First Actions as Monarch

prince andrew william tear away uncles royal status rebuild monarchy
Source: MEGA

William aimed to protect the monarchy’s image and branding.

Sources say that one of William's first actions as monarch could be to invoke "letters patent" — a legal mechanism allowing the monarch to formally strip royal titles. These letters would then likely be ratified by Parliament in the early weeks of his reign.

The move follows reports that William is also exploring ways to force Andrew out of Royal Lodge, the 30-bedroom mansion in Windsor where he currently lives, located just four miles from the home William and his young family plan to occupy.

The disgraced Duke of York has been largely ostracized from public life due to his long association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, making any attempt at rehabilitation within the royal family "too toxic", according to Sykes.

Sykes further suggested that William may consider using letters patent to "remodel" the monarchy more broadly — in line with the "Danish model" of a slimmed-down royal family. "As King, William would immediately strip Prince Andrew of his title," he said. "But might also consider removing the titles from a number of others."

William and Andrew

prince andrew william tear away uncles royal status rebuild monarchy
Source: @chrisshipitv/X

William reportedly ignored Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent last month.

Robert Jobson, another royal commentator, echoed this sentiment, telling an outlet: "It's no secret that William abhors his Uncle and does not want him anywhere near his family, either publicly or privately."

Jobson added that while a reduced royal structure might prove more palatable to the public, it could also stir "awkwardness and bad feeling" among those affected.

At present, despite agreeing to stop using his titles, Andrew still retains his dukedom and the title of Prince — a situation William reportedly views as unfinished business.

