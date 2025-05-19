Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's MAGA Backers — and His Son — Spread Wild 'Cover-Up' Conspiracy Theories About Joe Biden's Devastating Cancer Fight

Split photo of Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

MAGA has once again dropped conspiracy theories, this time about Joe Biden's cancer fight.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joe Biden's shocking prostate cancer diagnosis has kicked off baffling conspiracy theories from President Trump's loyal MAGA supporters, including his son Donald Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former president – who is believed to have just "five years to live" – even had his illness hidden by Democrats... at least that's what some of Trump's most vocal backers think.

Article continues below advertisement

The Theories Roll In

biden
Source: MEGA

Biden announced he is dealing with an aggressive form of prostrate cancer.

Just hours after it was announced the 46th president is now battling cancer, Donald Jr. took to X to drop his thoughts on the matter, even without anyone asking for his opinion.

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another coverup?” he wrote, referring to the former First Lady, who does not have a medical degree but a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership.

One user theorized, "This is an effort to push the fact Biden was running the country as a vegetable under the rug," to which Donald Jr. responded, "Without question."

Article continues below advertisement

The 47-year-old wasn't the only one dropping bizarre theories with no evidence, attorney Mike Davis also drummed up the dramatics on The Ingraham Angle.

He claimed: "It's the biggest scandal in American political history... Who knew that it was this bad? It's very clear that Joe Biden was not in control of Joe Biden. So who was in control of Joe Biden?"

"Laura Ingraham: "Who was President of the United States?"

Article continues below advertisement

trump jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Jr. called out the former first lady, and incorrectly noted she had a medical degree.

Even Trump's former White House physician, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, complained and said it was “unbelievable” that Biden’s medical team missed the cancer.

He added: "Care at the White House should be second to none. The truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover-up than providing world-class medical care.”

Laura Loomer – the far-right activist known for spreading misinformation, including claiming Biden suffered a medical emergency after landing at Joint Base Andrews in July 2024 – claimed, “Biden has been terminally ill for a long time. It’s just been kept a secret.”

Article continues below advertisement

Loomer, with zero evidence, continued: "He won’t be alive much longer in my opinion. He and his family are announcing this now to make people feel bad since there’s a book coming out about his mental decline and the cover-up of how sick he has been these last four years.”

“Is it possible that they knew the whole time and the plan was for Biden to be elected, then step down for health reasons, placing Kamala (Harris) in the White House?” vocal conservative Bill Mitchell asked on X.

Despite the noise from his unhinged supporters, President Trump offered up a different sort of response.

Article continues below advertisement

An Unexpected Response

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

The former president is believed to have 'five years to live.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Split photo of Joe Biden and Brian Stelter..

CNN Plunged into More Controversy as Host Questions Timing of Joe Biden's Cancer News — Before Plugging Book by Colleague Questioning Ex-President's Health 'Truths'

Embedded Image

Joe Biden 'Has Only 5 Years to Live' As 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer has Metastasized to Bones — as Democrats Beg Public to 'Mute' Raging Cognitive Criticism

He said: “Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

According to Dr Ryan Cleary, a urologist at MedStar Health, Biden's future is murky.

Dr. Clearly explained: "Generally, about a third of patients will still be alive after five years of metastatic prostate cancer."

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health management and economics at Yale, questioned the diagnosis and offered: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency."

He also noted the test for prostate-specific antigen would have shown he had cancer "for some time before this diagnosis," given how aggressive it is.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.