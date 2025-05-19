Trump's MAGA Backers — and His Son — Spread Wild 'Cover-Up' Conspiracy Theories About Joe Biden's Devastating Cancer Fight
Joe Biden's shocking prostate cancer diagnosis has kicked off baffling conspiracy theories from President Trump's loyal MAGA supporters, including his son Donald Jr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president – who is believed to have just "five years to live" – even had his illness hidden by Democrats... at least that's what some of Trump's most vocal backers think.
The Theories Roll In
Just hours after it was announced the 46th president is now battling cancer, Donald Jr. took to X to drop his thoughts on the matter, even without anyone asking for his opinion.
"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer, or is this yet another coverup?” he wrote, referring to the former First Lady, who does not have a medical degree but a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in educational leadership.
One user theorized, "This is an effort to push the fact Biden was running the country as a vegetable under the rug," to which Donald Jr. responded, "Without question."
The 47-year-old wasn't the only one dropping bizarre theories with no evidence, attorney Mike Davis also drummed up the dramatics on The Ingraham Angle.
He claimed: "It's the biggest scandal in American political history... Who knew that it was this bad? It's very clear that Joe Biden was not in control of Joe Biden. So who was in control of Joe Biden?"
"Laura Ingraham: "Who was President of the United States?"
Even Trump's former White House physician, Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, complained and said it was “unbelievable” that Biden’s medical team missed the cancer.
He added: "Care at the White House should be second to none. The truth is, his physician was more concerned about assisting with the political cover-up than providing world-class medical care.”
Laura Loomer – the far-right activist known for spreading misinformation, including claiming Biden suffered a medical emergency after landing at Joint Base Andrews in July 2024 – claimed, “Biden has been terminally ill for a long time. It’s just been kept a secret.”
Loomer, with zero evidence, continued: "He won’t be alive much longer in my opinion. He and his family are announcing this now to make people feel bad since there’s a book coming out about his mental decline and the cover-up of how sick he has been these last four years.”
“Is it possible that they knew the whole time and the plan was for Biden to be elected, then step down for health reasons, placing Kamala (Harris) in the White House?” vocal conservative Bill Mitchell asked on X.
Despite the noise from his unhinged supporters, President Trump offered up a different sort of response.
An Unexpected Response
He said: “Melania (Trump) and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”
According to Dr Ryan Cleary, a urologist at MedStar Health, Biden's future is murky.
Dr. Clearly explained: "Generally, about a third of patients will still be alive after five years of metastatic prostate cancer."
Meanwhile, Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health management and economics at Yale, questioned the diagnosis and offered: "It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency."
He also noted the test for prostate-specific antigen would have shown he had cancer "for some time before this diagnosis," given how aggressive it is.