Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Shots Fired: Kamala Harris Admits Joe Biden 'Disappointed and Angered Her' Before Suffering Humiliating Election Loss to Donald Trump

Split photo of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris opened up on her 'complicated' relationship with Joe Biden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has admitted there were times when former President Joe Biden "greatly disappointed" and "angered" her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris shared a particularly frustrating moment with Biden, 82, after he suspended his reelection campaign and she was tapped to be the Democratic nominee while reflecting on her presidential bid during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

Harris' 'Good' But 'Complicated' Relationship With Biden Revealed

Source: @THEDIARYOFACEOPODCAST/YOUTUBE

Harris admitted she has a 'good' but 'complicated' relationship with Biden.

During her sit-down chat with host Steven Bartlett, Harris was asked if she was friends with Biden today.

Harris replied, "Yes," before noting, "It's a good relationship. I just talked to him two days ago. He called me for my birthday."

When pressed further on whether her relationship with Biden was "complicated," Harris confessed, "Yes, it's very complicated."

She explained: "I have a great deal of affection for him. And there were times that I've been quite candid about where he greatly disappointed me and frankly, you know, angered me."

Intense Presidential Debate Prep

Photo of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris recalled being 'angered' by Biden's phone call before her debate with Trump.

When Bartlett asked Harris to give context on a moment when Biden "disappointed and angered" her, the ex-VP quickly recalled a stunning phone conversation they had moments before her debate against then-Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Before answering, Harris noted how she went back and forth on whether or not to include the tense moment in her post-election memoir, 107 Days.

She said: "I thought about this. Was I going to write about it or not? And I decided in writing this book, I was going to just be honest, and these are the facts, and the reader can take what they want from it."

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: @THEDIARYOFACEOPODCAST/YOUTUBE

Harris claimed Biden used the call to talk about people who were badmouthing him.

Harris continued: "On the day of the debate, my debate with Trump, And you know, so going into a presidential debate is an incredibly intense and intensive project, including what has historically happened that we even called debate camp.

"Can you imagine? And it's no camp at all. It's going into where you basically are sequestered for a period of time immediately before the debate."

The 61-year-old was interrupted by Bartlett, who passed her a photo taken from "debate camp" of one of her campaign team members dressed as Trump for a mock debate.

She noted: "He would do the makeup, the orange makeup, the long red tie. He was just awful. Awful. Awful in the best way in trying to get me prepared."

'Unbelievable' Pre-debate Call From Biden

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris said her 'takeaway' from the call was 'his motivation was all about himself.'

After reiterating how "intense" debate preparation had been, Harris explained she was getting ready to face Trump when she was told Biden was on the phone and wanted to speak with her.

She said: "I'm in the hotel room with Doug, with my husband, and the president calls, and I was told that he wanted to call me so that I'd be ready. And I was so sure it was to buck me up and go get him.

"And he did say that for the first beat. And then he went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him.

"And when I hung up the phone, I was just... it was unbelievable."

Harris noted: "I was angry and deeply disappointed. It was so unnecessary."

When Bartlett remarked he would have interpreted that kind of call as the person not wanting the best for him, Harris agreed before confessing, "My takeaway is his motivation was all about himself."

She added: "It wasn't about my performance at the debate."

