Shots Fired: Kamala Harris Admits Joe Biden 'Disappointed and Angered Her' Before Suffering Humiliating Election Loss to Donald Trump

During her sit-down chat with host Steven Bartlett, Harris was asked if she was friends with Biden today.

Harris replied, "Yes," before noting, "It's a good relationship. I just talked to him two days ago. He called me for my birthday."

When pressed further on whether her relationship with Biden was "complicated," Harris confessed, "Yes, it's very complicated."

She explained: "I have a great deal of affection for him. And there were times that I've been quite candid about where he greatly disappointed me and frankly, you know, angered me."