Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Democratic Rep Predicts Possible Future Prez AOC Will Have Green Light to 'Kill' Whoever She Wants Thanks to Trump's Illegal Drug Boat Strikes

split photo of Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Source: mega

Donald Trump's lack of restraint could be echoed by a Democratic leader, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A prominent Democratic representative has warned his Republican colleagues to be careful with how much unchecked power they grant the President, RadarOnline.com can report, as that could also one day benefit a future liberal leader.

Connecticut Representative Jim Himes bashed President Trump for "illegally" blowing up suspected Latin American drug traffickers in the middle of the ocean.

Article continues below advertisement

The President Has The 'Authority' to Attack

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

The president has continued to bomb suspected drug smugglers at sea without approval.

Trump has stepped up his war on drugs, targeting suspected narcotics boats headed to America from Venezuela. The controversial military strikes against ships in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have reportedly killed at least 50 suspected smugglers.

On Capitol Hill, members from both sides of the aisle have raised questions about the legality of the strikes and whether the president has the constitutional power to authorize them.

However, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of Trump, said it's a no-brainer.

"I love this debate," Graham told MSNBC's Chis Jansing. "The president has all the authority in the world and if you want to fight over this, let’s fight over this. I think most Americans are going to be with Trump."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump is Setting a Bad Precedent for the Future

photo of Jim Himes
Source: mega

Rep. Jim Himes said that precedent could open doors for future leaders.

Himes fired back at Graham, saying there is nothing legal about Trump's strikes, and predicting this could end up backfiring on the Republican Party.

"If Lindsey Graham and other Republicans want to go the route of saying 'it’s okay to kill people illegally, just so long as the American public supports it,' the American public needs to really think that through, you know?

"There will be a Democratic president someday. And all my MAGA friends who are cheering on these illegal killings need to imagine who gets killed when President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that it doesn’t matter what the law is, she’s going to do what she’s going to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's 'Mission' To End Drugs

photo of pete hegseth
Source: mega

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the use of extreme force.

Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the use of lethal force as part of a reinvigorated war on drugs.

Hegseth said: "You're on a mission. Narco terrorists and drug traffickers are on notice. We will no longer allow the poisoning of the American people. And the full power of the American military — used precisely with a clear mission — will be used to ensure the American people are kept safe."

While the Trump administration defended the controversial hit on the boat by insisting there were members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang on board, critics pushed back and said the strike was a blatant violation of due process.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Megyn Kelly, Charlie Kirk, and Jamie Lee Curtis

Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Completely Dishonest’ Jamie Lee Curtis for Walking Back on Emotional Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks After Getting Backlash

Michelle Obama

EXCLUSIVE: Obama Divorce Bombshell! Michelle Ready to End 33-year Marriage to Barack – ‘They've Been Living Separate Lives for a While Now'

Strikes Target Fentanyl Smugglers

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump has escalated his war on drugs.

The majority of the strikes have targeted suspected fentanyl smugglers.

Hegseth doubled down on the claim that the U.S. faced an "invasion" of fentanyl from South American cartels requiring military strength.

He said of the strike: "A foreign terrorist organization poisoning your people with drugs coming from a drug cartel is no different than Al Qaeda, and they will be treated as such."

A previously leaked ICE memo exposed the Trump administration's alleged belief that Venezuela is plotting to destroy the United States from within.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.