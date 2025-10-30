Democratic Rep Predicts Possible Future Prez AOC Will Have Green Light to 'Kill' Whoever She Wants Thanks to Trump's Illegal Drug Boat Strikes

Trump has stepped up his war on drugs, targeting suspected narcotics boats headed to America from Venezuela. The controversial military strikes against ships in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have reportedly killed at least 50 suspected smugglers.

On Capitol Hill, members from both sides of the aisle have raised questions about the legality of the strikes and whether the president has the constitutional power to authorize them.

However, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch ally of Trump, said it's a no-brainer.

"I love this debate," Graham told MSNBC's Chis Jansing. "The president has all the authority in the world and if you want to fight over this, let’s fight over this. I think most Americans are going to be with Trump."