Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Completely Dishonest’ Jamie Lee Curtis for Walking Back on Emotional Charlie Kirk Assassination Remarks After Getting Backlash

Curtis' changed stance didn't sit well with Kelly, as she called it "completely dishonest."

"She walked this back because she clearly got blowback over it," she continued, noting Curtis' 180 "actively endangers those of us who are on the right and who are out here speaking to crowds and keep this conversation going."

When clarifying her comments on Kirk, Curtis also shared she feels crippled by today's "binary world."

She described it as one where "you cannot hold two ideas at the same time: I cannot be Jewish and totally believe in Israel's right to exist and at the same time reject the destruction of Gaza. You can't say that, because you get vilified."

"I don't have to be careful.... I can't not be who I am in the moment I am," she added.