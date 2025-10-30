EXCLUSIVE: Obama Divorce Bombshell! Michelle Ready to End 33-year Marriage to Barack – ‘They've Been Living Separate Lives for a While Now'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fed-up Michelle Obama is walking out on her 33-year marriage with ex-president hubby Barack Obama, setting the stage for a bombshell $70 million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent episode of her podcast IMO, the former first lady – who shares daughters Malia Obama, 27, and Sasha Obama, 24, with the ex-commander in chief – shared: "We always have the kids to talk about, but not on a day-to-day basis."
Marriage Struggles After Their Daughters Moved Out
She continued: "We've noticed how much of our time we've spent talking about them, right? So now that we're empty nesters, it's like, 'Well, what are we going to talk about?'"
Michelle, who has admitted that marriage is "hard," also revealed her pet peeve about the two-term POTUS, sharing that she is "very irritated" by the way "Barack chews" his food.
Rumors of conflict between the couple have intensified since January 2025, when Barack, 64, attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the second inauguration of President Donald Trump without his 61-year-old spouse, who was reportedly enjoying an extended solo trip in Hawaii.
Eight months later, the duo was spotted aboard filmmaker Steven Spielberg's $250million yacht off the coast of Italy.
Divorce Rumors Erupt
Michelle has shot down any talk of a split, insisting that "there hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting my man."
However, presidential historian Leon Wagener said: "The Obamas have been living separate lives for a while now, and whenever you see them on vacation it's just an act for appearance's sake."
Earlier this year, Barack was seen dining without Michelle at multiple California restaurants.
Wagener remarked: "They clearly haven't gotten along in years. They barely speak to each other, and they look like they are annoyed at each other whenever you see them together in photographs. There is no public affection, so it's easy to see why she'd walk out on him."
Michelle's Shocking Confession
During a 2022 roundtable for Revolt TV, Michelle admitted there was about "10 years" where she "couldn't stand" her husband.
The longtime lawyer complained she was saddled with the lion's share of childcare and household responsibilities, while her husband chased the political ambitions that ultimately put him in the Oval Office.
Wagener said: "They remained together for years for visuals – because they felt they had to and to some degree for their daughters when they were young. But now their daughters are grown and gone."
During an interview on The Tonight Show in 2019, Michelle talked about going to marriage counselling with Barack and realizing it wasn't "up to" her husband to make her happy and she had to learn how to put herself "higher" on her priority list.
Wagener, who did research at Harvard University, where the Obamas both attended law school, recalls former classmates suggesting: "It was only a marriage of convenience, and it was only because she's smart as hell – and he felt like he needed a smart woman to fill in the blanks in his personality and his training."
As RadarOnline.com reported in May, sources say Barack and Michelle are leading virtually separate lives as she chases her Hollywood dreams via their company Higher Ground Productions and the powerful Democrat stays tied to politics on the East Coast.
'The Marriage Is Broken'
Discussing the pair's tense-appearing April restaurant date in Washington, D.C., that some say was just for show, an insider observed: "It's no secret things are not going well for these two right now. This dinner only showed how much their relationship has deteriorated."
Wagener declared: "The marriage is broken beyond repair – and Michelle plans to pull the trigger and file for divorce."