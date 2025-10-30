EXCLUSIVE: Obama Divorce Bombshell! Michelle Ready to End 33-year Marriage to Barack – ‘They've Been Living Separate Lives for a While Now'

She continued: "We've noticed how much of our time we've spent talking about them, right? So now that we're empty nesters, it's like, 'Well, what are we going to talk about?'"

Michelle, who has admitted that marriage is "hard," also revealed her pet peeve about the two-term POTUS, sharing that she is "very irritated" by the way "Barack chews" his food.

Rumors of conflict between the couple have intensified since January 2025, when Barack, 64, attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter and the second inauguration of President Donald Trump without his 61-year-old spouse, who was reportedly enjoying an extended solo trip in Hawaii.

Eight months later, the duo was spotted aboard filmmaker Steven Spielberg's $250million yacht off the coast of Italy.