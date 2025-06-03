EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Issues Advice on How She SAVED Her Marriage – After Former First Lady and Barack Were Rocked by Savage 'Blockbuster Divorce' Rumors

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is known to speak openly and honestly about the challenges of her marriage to the 44th president, Barack Obama, and has now shared her secrets for marital bliss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She's not afraid to admit marriage can be hard work – and in fact she once joked that there were times she "wanted to push Barack out of the window."

Michelle, now 61, admitted their loving relationship was sometimes very rocky as the couple juggled the demands of high-profile careers, parenthood, and two terms in the White House.

"Marriage is a choice you make every day," explained Michelle. "You don't do it because it's easy. You do it because you believe in it. You believe in the other person."

"That's why it's so important to marry somebody that you respect. It's important to marry somebody who is your equal, and to marry somebody and to be with somebody who wants you to win as much as you want them to win."