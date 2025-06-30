EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood's Hunks are 'Queueing Round the Block' to Date Newly-Single Actress Worshipped For Having 'The Best Breasts in Showbiz'

Sources tell us her mood is "confident," with Sweeney intent on "enjoying her freedom while keeping her standards high."

Sweeney, best known for her breakout role in Euphoria and a recent run of high-profile films, confirmed earlier this month that following the postponement of her wedding to director Jonathan Davino, 41, she is officially single.

It's sparked a surge in interest from Hollywood.

An entertainment insider described the scenario as "The Bachelorette: Hollywood edition."

They added: "Sydney is single, gorgeous, and blowing up right now, so of course every eligible guy in town is trying to get in early.

"But until she's ready, no one is getting in the front door, no matter how A-list they are."

Ben Affleck, 52, has allegedly expressed interest in dating the actress, according to sources.

Another insider said of Harry Styles, 31: "He loves her show and thinks she’s insanely talented and absolutely gorgeous – the perfect mix of cool and sexy… he's almost starstruck."