EXCLUSIVE: How Hollywood's Hunks are 'Queueing Round the Block' to Date Newly-Single Actress Worshipped For Having 'The Best Breasts in Showbiz'
Sydney Sweeney has made waves since confirming her single status – and she now has Hollywood's finest bachelors queueing up to date her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And the lucky man will enjoy what her own grandparents have called "the best t-ts" in Tinseltown.
The 27-year-old starlet, now romantically available after calling off her engagement, is reportedly attracting an entourage of A-listers.
Huge Draw
Sources tell us her mood is "confident," with Sweeney intent on "enjoying her freedom while keeping her standards high."
Sweeney, best known for her breakout role in Euphoria and a recent run of high-profile films, confirmed earlier this month that following the postponement of her wedding to director Jonathan Davino, 41, she is officially single.
It's sparked a surge in interest from Hollywood.
An entertainment insider described the scenario as "The Bachelorette: Hollywood edition."
They added: "Sydney is single, gorgeous, and blowing up right now, so of course every eligible guy in town is trying to get in early.
"But until she's ready, no one is getting in the front door, no matter how A-list they are."
Ben Affleck, 52, has allegedly expressed interest in dating the actress, according to sources.
Another insider said of Harry Styles, 31: "He loves her show and thinks she’s insanely talented and absolutely gorgeous – the perfect mix of cool and sexy… he's almost starstruck."
More Than Just Friends?
Sweeney herself may have hinted at a potential connection with the singer, previously naming Styles among her favorite musicians and sharing a throwback photo with him from a 2014 One Direction concert.
A source said: "Harry has asked a mutual friend to put in a good word, while Zac Efron's been slipping into her DMs, and as everyone knows, Glen Powell's basically waiting on standby if she ever gives him the green light."
Sweeney and Powell were said to be more than friends after they were snapped enjoying steamy chemistry on the set of their Anyone But You rom-com, but both stars maintain they are just pals.
Meanwhile, Sweeney has been spotted partying – most recently with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Machine Gun Kelly at the Palm Bay Beach Club in Las Vegas.
Style-ish Singleton
EXCLUSIVE: The Touching — And Very Lavish — Gift Tom Cruise Has Got His 'Future Wife' Ana de Armas Revealed As He Continues 'Relentless Pursuit' of 'Ballerina' Star
But our source said: "She is not using these outings as a means to start dating – instead, she’s relishing the company of friends during this period of personal growth."
They added: Sydney knows the time is now to make the most of her career, and after her split, she just wants to take a pause and think about who she will date next, despite her having the cream of Hollywood's crop."
Sweeney said about the assets many of her potential suitors are lusting over: "(My grandparents) said I have the best tits in Hollywood."
She made the jokre while talking about the reaction of her loved ones when she took her "entire family" to a screening of Euphoria that saw her flashing her flesh.