EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Left Fuming All Over Again After 'Serial Loverat' Baby Daddy MGK Gets Sweet on Syndney Sweeney

Womanizing rapper Machine Gun Kelly was spied flirting with Sydney Sweeney and other babes right after reports that Megan Fox was considering taking him back, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was left "fuming" by his wandering eye landing on her fellow star.

"He's saying all the right things to Megan but it's clear to her friends he’s never going to change as far as his womanizing streak goes," our source said. "He can’t help himself and his carrying on with Sydney is proof of that."