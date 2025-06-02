Your tip
Megan Fox
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Left Fuming All Over Again After 'Serial Loverat' Baby Daddy MGK Gets Sweet on Syndney Sweeney

megan fox mgk sydney sweeney drama
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox, left, was left fuming as her baby daddy MGK got sweet on Sydney Sweeney.

June 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Womanizing rapper Machine Gun Kelly was spied flirting with Sydney Sweeney and other babes right after reports that Megan Fox was considering taking him back, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress was left "fuming" by his wandering eye landing on her fellow star.

"He's saying all the right things to Megan but it's clear to her friends he’s never going to change as far as his womanizing streak goes," our source said. "He can’t help himself and his carrying on with Sydney is proof of that."

Wandering Eye

megan fox mgk sydney sweeney drama
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney was MGK's co-star in 'Downfalls High.'

MGK, 35, raised eyebrows when he was spied hugging the voluptuous actress, 27, at the opening of the new Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand Las Vegas on May 3.

Sweeney was previously his leading lady in the 2021 musical Downfalls High, which he scripted, directed and wrote the music for.

"He's always had a thing for Sydney, who is Hollywood's 'It' girl," our insider added.

megan fox mgk sydney sweeney drama
Source: MEGA

Fox faces mounting pressure from friends to shut the door on her philandering former fiancé.

Fox, 39, broke with MGK last year while pregnant with their daughter, after finding incriminating evidence on his phone. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new mama, who has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, offered her former fiancé a way back if he proves he can be faithful.

Our insider added: "Megan's talking about giving him a serious chance, but pals said if this flirt fest isn't a massive red flag, what is?"

