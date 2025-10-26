'She Was Shaking With Fear': Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Virginia Giuffre's Panicked Call After Alleged Sex with Prince Andrew at 17
Oct. 26 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Virginia Giuffre's former boyfriend has revealed that she was "shaking with fear" after allegedly having sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was just 17, RadarOnline.com can report.
Tony Figueroa, now 43, revealed that Giuffre called him, terrified, just hours after the alleged encounter at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home in March 2001.
"I remember that call clearly. She was terrified. Her voice was shaking the whole time," he said. "I was also absolutely terrified something would happen to her. We talked about the death of Diana. This man was so powerful, he was literally a prince."
Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew
Giuffre, who died by suicide six months ago at age 41, reportedly told Figueroa that she "didn't want to do it" but felt powerless. "When she called, she told me, 'I don't know what I could have done – what can I do? He's a prince! This is one of the richest, most powerful families in the world,'" Figueroa said.
Figueroa now believes Prince Andrew should accept that he played a role in Giuffre's despair, saying, "Because those were the times she was most scared."
Epstein Connection
Andrew has long denied any wrongdoing but was forced to step back from royal duties and relinquish his titles following renewed scrutiny of his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Emails later surfaced showing Andrew continued contact with Epstein even after claiming publicly to have severed ties, writing, "We are in this together" and "hope to play some more soon."
Figueroa was not surprised by Andrew's "car-crash" 2019 Newsnight interview. "Entitled rich people are all the same," he said, dismissing Andrew's claim that a photo of him with Giuffre was fake. Figueroa said he personally held the photograph after Giuffre developed it at a one-hour kiosk in Florida. "She was going through all the pictures and she showed it to me. It was just in there with the rest."
Despite public outrage, Figueroa doubts Andrew will face justice. "Basically, nothing is happening. So he's not a duke anymore? Wow, is that it? Where is she at right now? Yeah, that's not any kind of justice," he said.
Epstein's Predatory Network
Figueroa, now a restaurant worker in Atlanta, described watching Giuffre's transformation from a "bright and bubbly young girl" into a victim of Epstein's predatory network. He admitted that Epstein once paid him $200 for introducing girls from school, a decision that still haunts him. "I have nightmares. I have a son just a couple of years younger than I was when all this happened."
Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, details her years of abuse under Epstein and Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.