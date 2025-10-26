'She Was Shaking With Fear': Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Virginia Giuffre's Panicked Call After Alleged Sex with Prince Andrew at 17

Virginia Giuffre's former boyfriend has revealed that she was "shaking with fear" after allegedly having sex with Prince Andrew in London when she was just 17, RadarOnline.com can report.

Tony Figueroa, now 43, revealed that Giuffre called him, terrified, just hours after the alleged encounter at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home in March 2001.

"I remember that call clearly. She was terrified. Her voice was shaking the whole time," he said. "I was also absolutely terrified something would happen to her. We talked about the death of Diana. This man was so powerful, he was literally a prince."