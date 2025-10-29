EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Found 'Guilty' In Mock Trial As Outrage Continues Over His Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandals

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 110-minute televised "court" special saw the Duke of York put "on trial" in front of a real judge, jury, and two eminent barristers inside Shire Hall, England – Chelmsford's old courthouse.

Prince Andrew has been found "guilty" of being a liability to the Royal Family in a mock trial – as new details emerge surrounding his continued links to Jeffrey Epstein and the financier's sprawling criminal network.

The Trial of Prince Andrew show asked 12 members of the public to decide whether the late Queen's second son had become a burden on the House of Windsor.

The verdict: guilty, by a margin of 10 to 2.

A source close to the production said: "The timing couldn't be more explosive. Andrew's name has resurfaced in new Epstein documents, and public anger is at a high. Viewers are frustrated that he's faced no formal accountability – so this program gave people the trial they never got to see."

The prosecution, led by William Clegg KC, accused the Duke of displaying arrogance, poor judgment and moral blindness, while defense barrister Jeremy Dein KC countered the Duke had been manipulated by Epstein and unfairly cast as a scapegoat. Both barristers have represented major public figures in real-life cases.