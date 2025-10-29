EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Found 'Guilty' In Mock Trial As Outrage Continues Over His Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Scandals
Oct. 29 2025, Published 7:29 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew has been found "guilty" of being a liability to the Royal Family in a mock trial – as new details emerge surrounding his continued links to Jeffrey Epstein and the financier's sprawling criminal network.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 110-minute televised "court" special saw the Duke of York put "on trial" in front of a real judge, jury, and two eminent barristers inside Shire Hall, England – Chelmsford's old courthouse.
A 'Trial' the Public Never Got to See
The Trial of Prince Andrew show asked 12 members of the public to decide whether the late Queen's second son had become a burden on the House of Windsor.
The verdict: guilty, by a margin of 10 to 2.
A source close to the production said: "The timing couldn't be more explosive. Andrew's name has resurfaced in new Epstein documents, and public anger is at a high. Viewers are frustrated that he's faced no formal accountability – so this program gave people the trial they never got to see."
The prosecution, led by William Clegg KC, accused the Duke of displaying arrogance, poor judgment and moral blindness, while defense barrister Jeremy Dein KC countered the Duke had been manipulated by Epstein and unfairly cast as a scapegoat. Both barristers have represented major public figures in real-life cases.
The Case Against the Duke
The judge instructed the jury to decide on one question only – whether Prince Andrew is a liability to the Royal Family. The trial considered not only his friendship with Epstein and allegations made by Virginia Giuffre – which Andrew has consistently denied – but also his spending habits, temper, and long reputation for being "rude to staff."
Witnesses included a former royal protection officer who recalled the Duke berating him at Buckingham Palace by calling him a "fat, lardy-arsed c---."
The jury also reviewed tabloid coverage of "Randy Andy" and "Air Miles Andy," and clips from his ill-fated 2019 Newsnight interview, during which he claimed he could not sweat and cited a trip to Pizza Express in Woking as his alibi.
One insider said: "The public still can't get over that Newsnight interview. People see it as the moment Andrew sealed his fate – he came across as entitled, evasive, and completely out of touch."
The Prosecution’s Cutting Blow
Mr. Clegg, a courtroom veteran known for his flair, told the jury: "To have one sex offender as a friend is a misfortune; to have two looks like carelessness."
Dein countered the Duke had served honorably in the Falklands War and endured relentless media scrutiny.
A juror concluded the proceedings with a blunt assessment: "At best, he's an idiot."
Channel 5 called the show a "unique experiment."
Scandals Still Haunting the Monarchy
The airing comes as new revelations about Epstein's global trafficking operation continue to cause turmoil for Buckingham Palace and Andrew.
The release of Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's memoir Nobody's Girl has reignited scrutiny of Prince Andrew and his relationship with the pedophile abuser.
Her book contained new details about how she was trafficked to Andrew as a teenager and claims his team tried to silence her online.
The book's publication has revived global outrage over his ties to Epstein and led to him recently agreeing to relinquish most of his remaining royal titles.