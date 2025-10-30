Prince Andrew Stripped of ALL Royal Titles and Privileges... as King Charles Closes Book on Disgraced Brother Following Disturbing Epstein Connection
Oct. 30 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
King Charles III has taken the final step in removing his scandal-plagued brother, the now former Prince Andrew, from royal life, stripping him of his birthright title as a prince, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," the palace said in the statement on Thursday, October 20. "Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
Royal No More
Andrew had previously announced he had agreed to give up his title as the Duke of York and all other royal honors and vestiges in the wake of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, but had been allowed to keep the title of "prince" at the time.
The honors of Order of the Garter and Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order were also put in abeyance with Andrew's dukedom after disturbing new allegations were made against him from beyond the grave by Epstein sex trafficking victim, Virginia Giuffre, in her posthumous memoir.
Forced to Give Up The Royal Lodge
In another major move, Charles finally got his long-sought-after wish of getting his younger brother to vacate the Royal Lodge.
Andrew paid $1 million for he property in 2003, and began living there the following year after shelling out millions more in renovation costs. However, he has not paid rent for the Royal Lodge in the years since and is only required to pay for the basic upkeep on the 99-acre property.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the palace shared in the statement.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has lived with him at the Lodge since 2008. It is unclear where the pair will now live.
Disgusting Allegations
Disgraced Prince Andrew Being Investigated by Private Firm and Could Face Prosecution Over 'Sexual Assault' and 'Misconduct in Public Office' Allegations Thanks to Epstein Scandal
The palace made it abundantly clear in its statement that the ongoing scandal involving former close friend Epstein and sex trafficking victim Giuffre was the final blow in removing Andrew from royal life.
"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it read, noting that Andrew has vehemently denied the claims against him despite setting a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Giuffre out of court in 2022.
"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged in Nobody's Girl that she was trafficked to Andrew and that he was aware she was a minor. She wrote that it was "as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright".
She also alleged that Andrew correctly guessed she was 17, claiming "My daughters are just a little younger than you," when referring to then-teenage Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.