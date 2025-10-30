Prince Andrew Stripped of ALL Royal Titles and Privileges... as King Charles Closes Book on Disgraced Brother Following Disturbing Epstein Connection

The palace made it abundantly clear in its statement that the ongoing scandal involving former close friend Epstein and sex trafficking victim Giuffre was the final blow in removing Andrew from royal life.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him," it read, noting that Andrew has vehemently denied the claims against him despite setting a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Giuffre out of court in 2022.

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged in Nobody's Girl that she was trafficked to Andrew and that he was aware she was a minor. She wrote that it was "as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright".

She also alleged that Andrew correctly guessed she was 17, claiming "My daughters are just a little younger than you," when referring to then-teenage Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.