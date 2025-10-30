Liberals Come for JD Vance for Admitting He Wants America to Accept 'Far Less' Immigrants — Visceral Reaction Follow

JD Vance has been slammed by liberals after admitting he wants the United States of America to accept "far less" immigrants, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Vance appeared at a Turning Point USA event and, when speaking, began discussing immigrants.

JD Vance's Comments on Immigrants

Vance: If you ask the question, what is the exact right number of immigrants for the United States to let in, it is just very specific on the context. If you go back to the 1920s, the United States passed an immigration reform act and that effectively cut down immigration to… pic.twitter.com/73oR1YL980 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2025 Source: @Acyn Vance claimed in the 1920's 'the United States passed an immigration reform act that effectively cut down immigration to close to 0 for 40 years in this country.'

"If you ask the question, what is the exact right number of immigrants for the United States to let in, it is just very specific on the context," Vance said. "If you go back to the 1920s, the United States passed an immigration reform act that effectively cut down immigration to close to 0 for 40 years in this country." "And what happened over those 40 years?" he continued. "The many, many people who had come from many different foreign countries and different foreign cultures, they assimilated into American culture. And there was an expectation they would assimilate into American culture." Later, he said he remembered "back in his establishment GOP days" a "conservative think tank person who told me that one of the reasons why immigration was really good is that if you had enough diversity in a country, people would mistrust each other and they wouldn't join labor unions."

JD Vance Thinks the United States Should Have 'Far Less' Immigrants

Source: MEGA Vance answered what the 'exact number of immigrants America should accept in the future.'

"So when I see a lot of left-wing people who theoretically support organized labor saying we need to flood the country with a limitless number of immigrants, they're unwilling to set any limitations on it, my response to that is, 'You are destroying the very social trust on which American freedom and prosperity was built,'" he elaborated. Vance then gave the "honest answer" to the question of "what is the exact number of immigrants America should accept in the future." "Right now, the answer is far less than we've been accepting," he shared. "We've got to become a common community again, and you can't do that when you have such high numbers of immigration, which is one of the reasons we have the immigration policy we do."

JD Vance Ripped for His Immigrant Comments

Source: MEGA Vance's immigration claims were called out for being inaccurate.

Vance was slammed on social media platform X for his comments, with one person noting it was "mindblowing to hear a VP of the U.S., who has a wife of immigrant descent and biracial children, tell us that we need fewer families like his. What a smack in the face to half of the American families that look exactly like his!" Others called him out for being factually inaccurate, pointing to data that shows there were 8.7 million immigrants to the U.S. between 1920 and 1960. Another X user questioned if "common community" was code for the new "white." "Does he think it's okay if we send Melania (Trump) back?" an additional X member quipped.

