EXCLUSIVE: Jake Tapper 'Shooting for CBS News Job Opening' Amid New Boss Bari Weiss' Network Facelift... as Anchor Claims Next Generation Will Be 'A Lot More Conservative'

According to Tapper, he has seen a lot "more skepticism" among children who are the age of his two teenagers, and told Gillespie, "I think it is a reaction to Gen Xers and Millennials, forcing progressive views in school."

The CNN host explained young Americans are now leaning more right these days as a "reaction to the failures of progressive movements to achieve what they wanted to achieve. Whether it's Bernie Sanders, whether it's Black Lives Matter, whether it's #MeToo, whether it's a lot of progressive politics being forced down their throats in school."

Following his head-turning comments, Tapper, who previously claimed the Biden administration attempted to cover up the 82-year-old's "dementia," felt the wrath of critics, who suggested he's trying to grab Weiss' attention.

"Tapper is shooting for that CBS News opening," one person said, as another added, "He's hoping Weiss gives him the nightly news."