EXCLUSIVE: Jake Tapper 'Shooting for CBS News Job Opening' Amid New Boss Bari Weiss' Network Facelift... as Anchor Claims Next Generation Will Be 'A Lot More Conservative'
Oct. 30 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Jake Tapper may be throwing his hat in the ring to snag a new role on CBS News amid new boss Bari Weiss' network facelift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old appeared on The Reason Interview podcast with Reason editor-at-large Nick Gillespie on Wednesday, October 29, and predicted the next generation won't be very liberal, but conservative instead.
What Did Tapper Say About Young Americans?
According to Tapper, he has seen a lot "more skepticism" among children who are the age of his two teenagers, and told Gillespie, "I think it is a reaction to Gen Xers and Millennials, forcing progressive views in school."
The CNN host explained young Americans are now leaning more right these days as a "reaction to the failures of progressive movements to achieve what they wanted to achieve. Whether it's Bernie Sanders, whether it's Black Lives Matter, whether it's #MeToo, whether it's a lot of progressive politics being forced down their throats in school."
Following his head-turning comments, Tapper, who previously claimed the Biden administration attempted to cover up the 82-year-old's "dementia," felt the wrath of critics, who suggested he's trying to grab Weiss' attention.
"Tapper is shooting for that CBS News opening," one person said, as another added, "He's hoping Weiss gives him the nightly news."
Weiss' CBS Revamp?
One user reacted: "Tapper may have eyes on CBS News," and a critic said, "Jake must be interviewing for a job at CBS where they've decided to go after the FOX audience!!"
Weiss was named the new editor-in-chief of CBS News by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, after the media conglomerate acquired her news outlet for reportedly $150million. Following the move, Paul Friedman, a former top executive at both ABC News and CBS News, claimed Weiss, who once tried to land a job at The View, won't be fair and balanced.
"She's been extremely outspoken about her views. She said some things that I can't conceive of somebody running a news division saying out loud," Friedman said at the time. "We can only hope she means what she’s said about wanting to ensure fair and balanced journalism. But there's very little reason to hope for that, based on her record and on Paramount’s behavior in settling a spurious suit against CBS News and diminishing 60 Minutes."
CBS the Next Fox News?
According to an insider, after learning of her new role, Weiss declared, "Let’s do the f------ news."
"I’m not joking," a CBS News employee claimed. "She actually said that," and added there were "eye rolls for sure."
If Tapper doesn't find himself on CBS News, Weiss, who has already been labeled "anti-woke," may look to bring in popular Fox News personality Bret Baier, according to reports.
According to Olivier Darcy in his Status newsletter, Weiss has been "quietly canvassing” for a huge change for their flagship nightly news show, with Baier's name mentioned as a potential anchor.
However, Baier is under contract with the conservative network until 2028, which would make his immediate availability almost impossible, Darcy noted.
Meanwhile, Tapper may have a backup if he doesn't snag a role on CBS News, as earlier this year, he was also accused of trying to get a job on Fox News following his 180 on former President Biden, and after he made a cameo on The Megyn Kelly Show and admitted he apologized to Lara Trump after accusing her of poking fun at Biden's mental decline during a 2020 interview.