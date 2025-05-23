Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jake Tapper
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Dogged Jake Tapper 'Fighting to Land Job on Fox News' As He Issues Groveling Apology Over Joe Biden Dementia Warnings

Photo of Jake Tapper
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper's 180 has people thinking he wants to work on Fox News.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jake Tapper is doing all he can to get his face out there as he continues to promote his controversial book, and his next stop may be a permanent gig on Fox News if he gets his way... at least according to critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the 56-year-old's book tour, he made a cameo on The Megyn Kelly Show and admitted he apologized to Lara Trump after accusing her of poking fun at Joe Biden's mental decline during a 2020 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Tapper Taps Out

tapper
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Tapper claimed he apologized to Lara Trump for accusing her of poking fun at Biden.

In his chat with Kelly, the TV personality brought up the past interview and asked Tapper if he had reached out to Lara, 42, to apologize for his comments.

"I've already apologized to her," Tapper acknowledged. "I called her months ago... I thought the conversation went well."

In his book, Original Sin co-written with Axios correspondent Alex Thompson – Tapper goes in hard at former President Biden, accusing his team of hiding his "dementia."

And now Tapper's apology admission has many thinking he's made a major shift and is aiming to land a job on Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

tapper
Source: CNN

Tapper previously accused Lara of calling out the former president's stutter.

One person theorized on X: "Damn, is Jake angling for a job at Fox News?" and another responded, "Jake angles for anything that would make him relevant."

A user blasted: Jake is ruining his reputation, maybe eventually his career. He's becoming his own meme. He's everywhere."

"Selling out to MAGA to further his vendetta against the Biden family will cost him whatever journalistic credibility he has left," another commenter raged, while another said: "Money over principles."

Article continues below advertisement

'You Were Mocking His Stutter'

Tapper's apology comes after he held Lara's feet to the fire following comments she made about Biden.

"Every time (Biden) comes on stage and they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out. Let’s get the words out," Lara previously said, leading Tapper to call her out during the interview five years ago.

The CNN star asked at the time: “How do you think it makes little kids with stutters feel when they see you make a comment like that?” to which Lara claimed she was unaware of Biden's struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

joe biden cancer
Source: MEGA

The CNN star's new book, 'Original Sin,' hammers down on Biden and is 'dementia.'

“First and foremost, I had no idea that Joe Biden ever suffered from a stutter," she replied during the heated exchange.

She continued: "I think what we see on stage with Joe Biden, Jake, is very clearly a cognitive decline. That’s what I’m referring to.”

Tapper, however, was relentless as he said: "This is so amazing. I think you were mocking his stutter.

"And I think you have absolutely no standing to diagnose somebody’s cognitive decline.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tapper's Controversial Book

jake tapper cnn firing joe biden dementia cover up
Source: MEGA

Tapper has been desperately promoting his book.

Plenty has changed since then, as Tapper is now the one criticizing the 85-year-old. In his book, the TV journalist claimed Biden failed to recognize notable A-list supporter George Clooney – which led the movie star to tear him apart.

He also writes about Biden's physical health, claiming his team was fully prepared to have the politician use a wheelchair in his second term.

"Biden's physical deterioration – most apparent in his halting walk – had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair, but they couldn't do so until after the election," the co-authors write book, noting Biden's team felt it was "politically untenable" to use an assistive device.

Article continues below advertisement

Tapper may need to find employment elsewhere, too, as his current employer is said not to be very happy with the book.

"This is a big blow to the network's credibility and the last thing executives want or need," our source at the network said.

