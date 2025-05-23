EXCLUSIVE: Scandal-Dogged Jake Tapper 'Fighting to Land Job on Fox News' As He Issues Groveling Apology Over Joe Biden Dementia Warnings

Jake Tapper is doing all he can to get his face out there as he continues to promote his controversial book, and his next stop may be a permanent gig on Fox News if he gets his way... at least according to critics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the 56-year-old's book tour, he made a cameo on The Megyn Kelly Show and admitted he apologized to Lara Trump after accusing her of poking fun at Joe Biden's mental decline during a 2020 interview.