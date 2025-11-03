Justin Baldoni's Hopes to Win $400Million Countersuit Against Co-star Blake Lively Shattered After Major Slip-Up in Case

Late last week, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman entered a final judgment in Baldoni's defamation and extortion case against his costar, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times.

Judge Liman first dismissed the case in June, and the deadline for Baldoni to file an appeal has come and gone, without the 41-year-old taking any action. Now, a final judgment in the case has been entered, and all of Baldoni's accusations have been thrown out.

Baldoni and his legal team have not shared why they seemingly gave up their case.

All parties were contacted on October 17 to inform them the judge was preparing to enter his final judgment, but only Lively responded, asking the judge to close the case.