MAGA Turns On Kash Patel: FBI Director Defends Romance with Country Star Amid Backlash for Taking Agency Jet to Watch her Perform at Wrestling Match

He wrote: "The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.

"She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life."

He then added: "Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them."

Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, also defended the FBI chief, saying his trips pale in comparison to the money spent by former FBI bosses James Comey and Christopher Wray.

He also claimed Patel pays a reimbursement in advance.

Williamson: "He's allowed to take personal time on occasion to see family, friends or his longtime girlfriend. He doesn't do it often."