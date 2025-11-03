MAGA Turns On Kash Patel: FBI Director Defends Romance with Country Star Amid Backlash for Taking Agency Jet to Watch her Perform at Wrestling Match
Nov. 3 2025, Updated 11:59 a.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel has been forced to defend his relationship with country singer girlfriend Alexis Wilkins after he was accused of taking an agency jet to watch her perform a gig at a wrestling match.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Patel, 45, slammed his critics in a lengthy social media rant on Sunday while also backing Wilkins, 27, who was performing the national anthem at the event in Pennsylvania.
'A True Patriot'
He wrote: "The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.
"She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life."
He then added: "Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them."
Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, also defended the FBI chief, saying his trips pale in comparison to the money spent by former FBI bosses James Comey and Christopher Wray.
He also claimed Patel pays a reimbursement in advance.
Williamson: "He's allowed to take personal time on occasion to see family, friends or his longtime girlfriend. He doesn't do it often."
Under-Fire
However, many have criticized Patel over the flight, with former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin roasting him earlier this week in a post that satirized him as "KA$H."
He wrote: "Dear FBI Employees: I'm sorry the government ISN'T funded, so you won't be getting a paycheck.
"Luckily, that doesn't stop Real American Freestyle WRESTLING! So I flew the FBI jet to State College PA, hung out with my chick, and then flew to Nashville where she lives."
Conservative commenter Candace Owens also laid into Patel on Sunday night for his verbose rant.
Writing on X, Owens said: "I don't care about Alexis one way or another but I want to point out that the head of the FBI is tweeting out in defense of his girlfriend. Not a wife but a girlfriend.
"We are just not a serious nation whatsoever."
MAGA Attack
In a possible warning to his enemies in the Trump administration, Patel finished his message with: "And to our supposed allies staying silent — your silence is louder than the clickbait haters."
Patel, met Wilkins at a mutual friend’s house party in Nashville and started dating just a few months later, in January 2023.
In August, she gave a rare interview about their relationship after eyebrows were raised at the couple’s age-gap of 18 years.
She said: "There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences."
She added: "I feel like (within) a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn't picture me dating a 26-year-old.
"So it's always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us. And there's really no need to justify things like that."
She also spoke out about being branded a "honeypot" by social media users claiming she is trying to influence Patel.
"I've blocked the word 'honeypot' from my Instagram comments, if that tells you anything," she said of the impact of the term on her.
Wilkins said she had been dating Patel before he went from aide to President Trump to FBI director, so the "honeypot" accusations would have seen her playing "a huge long-game."