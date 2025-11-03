Your tip
Good Guy Gone Bad! Alleged Bully David Harbour Praised Millie Bobby Brown Just Before Damning Harassment Claims Came Out

Split photo of David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

David Harbour has been accused of harassment in a complaint reportedly filed by Millie Bobby Brown.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Actor David Harbour has shared the advice he gave to his younger Stranger Things co-stars as Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown, 21, is said to have filed the complaint claiming Harbour, 50, "bullied and harassed" her prior to filming the final season of the hit Netflix show.

But weeks before the claims surfaced, Harbour reflected on being part of the hit Netflix show and said his co-stars, including Brown, were "all pretty good kids."

Harbour Opens Up on 'Stranger Things' Cast

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Harbour said he developed a 'paternal' relationship with his young co-stars.

In an interview with Esquire Spain, Harbour, who plays Brown's adoptive father on the show, opened up about the paternal relationship he developed while working with cast mates Brown, Finn Wolfhard, 22, Noah Schnapp, 21, Caleb McLaughlin, 24, Sadie Sink, 23, and Gaten Matarazzo, 23.

Harbour said: "One of the real ropes to hang on to in this business for me has been the artistry of what you're doing.

"One of the things that you can control is your particular passion for storytelling, for art, for what you want to say, your voice."

He then shared some of the industry advice he dished out to the budding stars.

Split photo of David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Harbour said he advised his young co-stars to focus on their art instead of fame.

Harbour said while achieving fame at such an early age, like his Stranger Things co-stars have, can be exciting, he hoped they would continue to focus on their art and hone their craft.

He said: "I would love to see Gaten play King Lear when he's 70 years old, I would like to see those kinds of careers out of them."

Meanwhile, an insider claimed Brown's complaint against Harbour included "pages and pages of accusations."

Brown's Alleged Complaint

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Brown's complaint was 'page and pages of accusations.'

A source reportedly said: "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season.

"There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months."

When filming finally kicked off, the source claimed Brown had a personal representative with her on set.

While it's unclear what exactly Brown claimed in the alleged complaint, Harbour has not been accused of any sexual misconduct. The outcome of the internal investigation also remains unclear.

The 50-year-old has previously spoke about feeling protective of his on-screen daughter, who was just 12-years-old when the sci-fi series premiered in 2016.

During a 2021 appearance on That Scene with Dan Patrick, Harbour said: "Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit.

"I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with."

Harbour Accused of Cheating on Lily Allen

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour
Source: MEGA

Harbour has been accused of cheating on Lily Allen while they were married.

While Harbour has been hit with bad behavior allegations in his professional life, his personal life has also taken a hit.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Harbour's marriage to singer Lily Allen came crashing down after he was accused of cheating and was on the exclusive dating app Raya.

Allen recently threw shade at her ex-husband and hinted at his extramarital affairs in a recent breakup album.

