Good Guy Gone Bad! Alleged Bully David Harbour Praised Millie Bobby Brown Just Before Damning Harassment Claims Came Out

Actor David Harbour has shared the advice he gave to his younger Stranger Things co-stars as Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment lawsuit against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown, 21, is said to have filed the complaint claiming Harbour, 50, "bullied and harassed" her prior to filming the final season of the hit Netflix show.

But weeks before the claims surfaced, Harbour reflected on being part of the hit Netflix show and said his co-stars, including Brown, were "all pretty good kids."