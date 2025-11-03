Your tip
Home > Politics > Bill Clinton

Is Bill Clinton Sick? Ex-Prez, 79, Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Showing Up to NYC Marathon With Massive Bandage on His Face

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton was hospitalized in December 2024 with 'a fever and suspected dehydration.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 3 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Former president Bill Clinton has sparked fresh health fears after showing up to the New York City marathon with a large mysterious bandage on his face, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 42nd commander in chief showed up to the world-famous race with his wife, Hillary Clinton – who also recently grabbed headlines over her appearance – by his side.

Bill Clinton Was Smiling Despite the Bandage Covering His Nose

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton had a large bandage covering his nose at the 2025 New York City marathon.

Bill was spotted with a huge smile on his face despite the large bandage covering his nose.

His daughter, Chelsea Clinton, was running the marathon, and Bill was spotted hugging her as she crossed the finish line.

Bill, who was dubbed Slick Willie back in his heyday, has had a slew of health concerns as of late, most recently when he was spotted with a defibrillator in August.

He was also hospitalized last December, which a publication said was due to "a fever and suspected dehydration."

Bill Clinton's Health Issues Through the Years

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass in 2004.

Bill underwent a quadruple bypass in 2004, but it hasn't slowed him down, as he has kept a fast-paced political schedule ever since. He frequently appears at Democratic fundraisers and was a speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

When speaking recently at the glitzy Headstrong Project's Annual Gala in New York City, RadarOnline.com reported Bill also donned a bandage on his nose and was spotted visibly shaking as he turned pages of his speech.

While the former president previously had a pre-cancerous lesion on his nose, his reason for wearing the bandage that evening was also unknown.

According to those in attendance, Bill spoke in a low voice as he handed out an award to former Navy SEAL Frank Larkin.

Bill Clinton Spoke 'in a Low Voice' at a Gala

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton's speech at a recent Gala was 'sad to watch,' an onlooker said.

"It was a bit sad to watch," a guest at the Gala told a media outlet. "The room went dead silent when he spoke because he had a low voice and was speaking slowly, so everyone wanted to hear what he had to say.

"He was admirable, and everyone stood up for him to clap before and after his speech."

Prior to giving the Moral Courage award to Larkin, Bill spoke about how he used to run with him, as Larkin was part of Bill's security detail.

Bill Clinton Reflects on Being 'Young and Pretty'

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill Clinton said he used to run '20-25 miles a week' when he was in the White House during his first term.

"Back before I was so ancient, I used to run about 20-25 miles a week when I was in the White House in my first term, Larkin would run with me. And as you'll see, he's now and back then, a lot fitter than I did, but I still get out there and pound the pavement," he said.

"And I admired that he was a Navy SEAL. I admired that after he got out of the Navy, he went into the Secret Service and did a whole lot of other things that were important."

Clinton also looked back on the past when they both were "young and pretty."

To date, representatives for the Clinton's have not commented on why Bill was wearing a bandage at the New York City marathon.

