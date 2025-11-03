Your tip
'OMG Make It Stop!': Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Staging' Celebration Clip of Dodgers' World Series Win as Fans Claim there's 'Nothing Authentic' About Duchess

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been accused of staging her celebrations to mark L.A. Dodges clinching the World Series in front of non-fussed Prince Harry.

Nov. 3 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been accused of “staging” her celebrations marking L.A. Dodgers' World Series win alongside a "disinterested" Prince Harry.

RadarOnline.com can reveal fans simply aren’t buying the Duchess's latest social media offering, which showed the former actress, 44, shrieking with excitement and jumping up and down before rushing over to kiss her disappointed-looking husband, 41.

'Nothing About Her Seems Authentic'

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Fans hit out at Duchess for her filmed celebrations.

Meghan also hugs her pal Kelly McKee Zajfen following the L.A. Dodgers' World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

But the intimate moment, which Meghan filmed and posted on her Instagram, sparked a backlash online with many critics slamming her reaction as "fake".

Taking to X, users wrote: "She probably recorded both a happy and sad video days before the game. Nothing about her seems remotely authentic," another added: "So she sets up the camera, to a staged (very sad) attempt at a celebration."

A third commented: "So depressing, absolute cringe," while a fourth chimed in: "Thought they wanted a private life?"

'Absolute Cringe'

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Social media users questioned whether Meghan and Harry really want a 'private life'.

Meghan's pal Zajfen tried to explain Harry's lack of enthusiasm with her own push on Instagram, writing: "Best game ever!!! Sorry H your team didn't win but mine diiiiiiiiid. @dodgers I LOVE YOU!!!!"

However, last week, Harry was decked out in a Dodgers' cap alongside Meghan — who wore the same headwear — when the pair sat in the stands watching Game 4 of the World Series, indicating his allegiance was with the L.A.-based team.

RadarOnline.com told how Meghan and Harry's front row seats at the game irked Dodgers' fans, who were annoyed legendary star Sandy Koufax and L.A. Lakers icon Magic Johnson were relegated to seats behind them.

Royal Treatment

picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Dodgers' fans hit out at the couple last week for sitting in front of local legends at Game 4 of series.

On social media, one fan wrote: "Prince Harry and his wife sitting IN FRONT of Sandy Koufax? Un-fn-real. #WorldSeries #Dodgers"

Another added: "Why the hell are they in front of Sandy?", while a third noted: "They need to leave."

"Magic Johnson is royalty," another noted of the NBA legend, who has become a billionaire and part-owner of both the Lakers, Dodgers and Washington Commanders in the years since he retired from his own professional basketball career.

picture of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan is secretly plotting to become a billionaire, claims royal expert.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has claimed Meghan has set her sights on becoming a "billionaire."

The mother-of-two is her lifestyle brand, which this week launched its first Christmas range, will be the key to amassing a bigger fortune and joining the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jeff Bezos in the billionaire club.

Speaking on a documentary titled, The Meghan Effect: How She Shook Up the Royal Family, which aired in the U.K, royal commentator Emily Andrews said: "I've been told by those close to Meghan that she wants to become a billionaire."

Andrews continued: "To become a billionaire, she has to build her brand to be as big and successful as it possibly can. Jam is just the beginning."

The expert believes a pursuit in the hospitality sector is on the cards, saying: "I can see her moving into hospitality more generally, and if she manages to do that, I can absolutely see her becoming a billionaire."

