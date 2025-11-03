'OMG Make It Stop!': Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Staging' Celebration Clip of Dodgers' World Series Win as Fans Claim there's 'Nothing Authentic' About Duchess

Meghan also hugs her pal Kelly McKee Zajfen following the L.A. Dodgers' World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night.

But the intimate moment, which Meghan filmed and posted on her Instagram, sparked a backlash online with many critics slamming her reaction as "fake".

Taking to X, users wrote: "She probably recorded both a happy and sad video days before the game. Nothing about her seems remotely authentic," another added: "So she sets up the camera, to a staged (very sad) attempt at a celebration."

A third commented: "So depressing, absolute cringe," while a fourth chimed in: "Thought they wanted a private life?"