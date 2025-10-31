'Hypocrite' Prince Harry Calls Out Parents Who Post Photos of Their Kids Online — Days After Wife Meghan Markle Shared First Clear Snaps of Archie and Lilibet's Faces
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has fired off a frightening warning to parents about posting photos of their children online, despite his wife, Meghan Markle, continuing to share pictures of their young kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former royals aren't on the same page at all. Harry, 40, has been an outspoken critic of social media and its effects on young people, and his comments came just as Markle, 44, posted and then deleted a video showing son Archie and daughter Lilibet's faces.
'You Should be Really Worried'
During an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, Minaj asked the Duke of Sussex, "Should parents post photos of their children online?"
Harry, who doesn't have any social media accounts, stated that "Parents can do whatever they want," but listed several reasons why it can be perilous.
"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry cautioned.
He had a particular reason, adding, "With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go and how it’s going to be used."
Brief Reveal of Harry and Markle's Kids
Harry's warning came on the heels of Markle posting a video of him carving a pumpkin, with their children seen playing in the background.
While Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, only raced across for a split second in the sped-up clip, their faces were revealed for the first time in years. It broke a family promise not to reveal the youngsters' faces, who are always seen from behind or at a strategically shot side angle.
While Markle quickly took the post down once she realized the full extent of the content, the children's slightly blurry faces were already going viral.
Family Pumpkin Patch Fun
Markle shared another video earlier in the day, showing the children playing in a pumpkin patch near the family's Montecito home while picking out jack-o'-lanterns.
Tight shots of Archie, with his dark red hair and black polo shirt with a tan sweater, showed him running through the patch and later joining family friend Markus Anderson at home to carve pumpkins.
Lilibet's long red tresses were easily identifiable, as were her pink pajama-like knit top and pants.
"Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online. Showing Archie and Lilibet more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it," a source close to the couple dished.
The spy continued: "The Sussexes have built a global brand around family, wellness, and authenticity. Meghan understands that social media is the future of that brand – and if she's relaunching herself online, her children will inevitably be part of the story. She is clearly eyeing them as future influencers with the power to earn millions of dollars from brand posts."
Instagram Stars
Markle has become a prolific Instagram user since returning to the platform on New Year's Day following years away from social media.
As she approached the March launch of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, the aspiring domestic diva, started using her children more frequently in her content.
They were seen helping her in the kitchen and garden, as well as with other household activities. However, Markle was careful not to show the children's faces, even as she made them a much more active presence on her Instagram page.
While many believe Harry and Markle hide their children's faces for security reasons, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards had a different take, suggesting it might be part of a money-making plot.
"I don’t know why we can't see the children's faces," he pondered. "I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know."
He added, "Will we ever see their faces? Maybe one day she’ll produce a calendar or something of her children's faces, and that'll be sort of another Meghan special."