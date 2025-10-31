Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

'Hypocrite' Prince Harry Calls Out Parents Who Post Photos of Their Kids Online — Days After Wife Meghan Markle Shared First Clear Snaps of Archie and Lilibet's Faces

Photo of Prince Harry and Family
Source: @meghan/Instagram; Hasan Minaj/Youtube

Prince Harry said parents should be 'worried' about sharing photos of their children on social media.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry has fired off a frightening warning to parents about posting photos of their children online, despite his wife, Meghan Markle, continuing to share pictures of their young kids, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former royals aren't on the same page at all. Harry, 40, has been an outspoken critic of social media and its effects on young people, and his comments came just as Markle, 44, posted and then deleted a video showing son Archie and daughter Lilibet's faces.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Should be Really Worried'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: Hasan Minaj/Youtube

Harry doesn't have social media and has never shared online photos of his children.

During an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, Minaj asked the Duke of Sussex, "Should parents post photos of their children online?"

Harry, who doesn't have any social media accounts, stated that "Parents can do whatever they want," but listed several reasons why it can be perilous.

"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry cautioned.

He had a particular reason, adding, "With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go and how it’s going to be used."

Article continues below advertisement

Brief Reveal of Harry and Markle's Kids

Photo of Lilibet
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Lilibet and Archie were seen in several frames of Markle's video facing the camera.

Harry's warning came on the heels of Markle posting a video of him carving a pumpkin, with their children seen playing in the background.

While Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, only raced across for a split second in the sped-up clip, their faces were revealed for the first time in years. It broke a family promise not to reveal the youngsters' faces, who are always seen from behind or at a strategically shot side angle.

While Markle quickly took the post down once she realized the full extent of the content, the children's slightly blurry faces were already going viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Pumpkin Patch Fun

Photo of Archie and Lili
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared several reels of content with her kids in anticipation of Halloween.

Markle shared another video earlier in the day, showing the children playing in a pumpkin patch near the family's Montecito home while picking out jack-o'-lanterns.

Tight shots of Archie, with his dark red hair and black polo shirt with a tan sweater, showed him running through the patch and later joining family friend Markus Anderson at home to carve pumpkins.

Lilibet's long red tresses were easily identifiable, as were her pink pajama-like knit top and pants.

"Meghan understands the level of fascination with her family online. Showing Archie and Lilibet more openly isn't just about sharing sweet moments – it's a deliberate move to guide how the public sees them. There's a clear strategy behind it," a source close to the couple dished.

The spy continued: "The Sussexes have built a global brand around family, wellness, and authenticity. Meghan understands that social media is the future of that brand – and if she's relaunching herself online, her children will inevitably be part of the story. She is clearly eyeing them as future influencers with the power to earn millions of dollars from brand posts."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Livid Sarah Ferguson Abandons Andrew and 'Moves into Separate Home' After Epstein Scandal Destroyed Lavish Royal Lifestyle

Photo of King Charles, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Top Secret Funeral Plans Revealed... as 'No Expenses Will Be Spared' — And Prince William CAN'T Stop Estranged Brother Harry From Attending

Instagram Stars

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and kids
Source: @meghan/Instagram

Markle shared a number of photos from the family's trip to Disneyland for Lilibet's fourth birthday.

Markle has become a prolific Instagram user since returning to the platform on New Year's Day following years away from social media.

As she approached the March launch of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, the aspiring domestic diva, started using her children more frequently in her content.

They were seen helping her in the kitchen and garden, as well as with other household activities. However, Markle was careful not to show the children's faces, even as she made them a much more active presence on her Instagram page.

While many believe Harry and Markle hide their children's faces for security reasons, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards had a different take, suggesting it might be part of a money-making plot.

"I don’t know why we can't see the children's faces," he pondered. "I think she's obviously got some sort of scheme there where she might want some money ties on one day, I don't know."

He added, "Will we ever see their faces? Maybe one day she’ll produce a calendar or something of her children's faces, and that'll be sort of another Meghan special."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.