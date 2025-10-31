'Hypocrite' Prince Harry Calls Out Parents Who Post Photos of Their Kids Online — Days After Wife Meghan Markle Shared First Clear Snaps of Archie and Lilibet's Faces

During an appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast on Wednesday, October 29, Minaj asked the Duke of Sussex, "Should parents post photos of their children online?"

Harry, who doesn't have any social media accounts, stated that "Parents can do whatever they want," but listed several reasons why it can be perilous.

"The reality is, from what I've learned, what I've seen, what I've heard, and experienced, especially through the Parents Network, is you should be really, really worried, concerned, and cautious about putting photographs of your kids online, especially now," Harry cautioned.

He had a particular reason, adding, "With this surge of unregulated AI, you just don't know where it's going to go and how it’s going to be used."