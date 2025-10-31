Kendall Jenner Admits She Gets 'Frustrated' With Dad Caitlyn as She Pulls Back the Veil on Their Complicated Relationship

In a candid moment from the October 30 episode of The Kardashians , the 29-year-old supermodel was seen side by side with her 76-year-old father at a family gathering, where talk turned to this year’s raging Los Angeles wildfires. Caitlyn insisted her Malibu home was safe and opted to stay put with a hose instead of evacuating.

Kendall Jenner is pulling back the curtain on her intricate yet loving bond with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my Dad in a way because I love her," Kendall revealed in a rare confessional moment. "She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things."

Despite their clashing perspectives, Kendall made it clear just how much she cherishes Caitlyn’s presence in her life.

"Other than that, I always want to include her," she shared.

"I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think that she gets lonely. You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about."