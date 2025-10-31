Your tip
Kendall Jenner Admits She Gets 'Frustrated' With Dad Caitlyn as She Pulls Back the Veil on Their Complicated Relationship

Photo of Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner discussed her complex bond with Caitlyn Jenner.

Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Kendall Jenner is pulling back the curtain on her intricate yet loving bond with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a candid moment from the October 30 episode of The Kardashians, the 29-year-old supermodel was seen side by side with her 76-year-old father at a family gathering, where talk turned to this year’s raging Los Angeles wildfires. Caitlyn insisted her Malibu home was safe and opted to stay put with a hose instead of evacuating.

Compartmentalizing Family Dynamics

Photo of Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner appeared on 'The Kardashians' with her dad, Caitlyn Jenner.

"I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my Dad in a way because I love her," Kendall revealed in a rare confessional moment. "She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things."

Despite their clashing perspectives, Kendall made it clear just how much she cherishes Caitlyn’s presence in her life.

"Other than that, I always want to include her," she shared.

"I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family, and I think that she gets lonely. You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about."

Caitlyn Jenner's Political Background

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

Caitlyn returned to 'The Kardashians' after being absent from the new series.

Caitlyn, a vocal conservative known for her infamous run for Governor of California (she lost the recall election in 2021), has made a name for herself in political circles.

While Kendall didn’t tackle her dad’s political stances directly in this episode, Caitlyn’s ex-wife, Kris Jenner, has been known to call her out for airing her views too publicly.

"You're not a politician, but you think you're a politician sometimes," Kris once quipped on a 2016 episode of I Am Cait. "Sometimes, when you talk to somebody about your views, not everybody's going to always agree. And sometimes, you can get a little cranky [about that]."

A Heartfelt Family Reunion

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner
Source: MEGA

The episode ended with a family dinner at Kris Jenner’s Hidden Hills mansion.

This episode marked Caitlyn's return to the Hulu series, making her first appearance on The Kardashians. While she was a familiar face on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Caitlyn had been notably absent from the new series until now.

The episode culminated with a heartfelt family dinner at Kris's Hidden Hills mansion, El Dorado Meadow, a place Caitlyn once called home with Kris, making it a nostalgic centerpiece of their storied family saga.

