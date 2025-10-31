Your tip
Gayle King Sets the Record Straight About Engagement Rumors After Viral AI Images Leave Fans Baffled

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

Gayle King wants to set the record straight on her love life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Gayle King is shutting down the internet with a bold denial of those wild engagement and marriage rumors swirling around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The CBS Mornings co-host took to the airwaves on Friday, October 31, to address a flurry of buzz following viral AI-generated images that tricked fans into thinking she had tied the knot. "Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged," King, 70, stated. "Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There's a lucky man – I have no idea who he is."

Fake Ring, Real Confusion!

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

King addressed viral engagement rumors on 'CBS Mornings.'

King clarified that the images, depicting her posing with a man while sporting a massive ring, were nothing more than an AI hoax. "These [AI-]generated images have been making their way across the internet," she revealed, "So I'm here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I'm not married, not even engaged."

The mix-up had even led to a wave of congratulatory notes flooding in. "People have been saying, 'Congratulations,' 'Love really happened to you,' 'I'm so happy for you.'"

Photo of Nate Burleson
Source: MEGA

Co-host Nate Burleson questioned the authenticity of the images.

Co-host Nate Burleson couldn't help but question the authenticity. "That was AI?" he asked, shocked. King responded, "That isn't me. But Nate, even I looked at it and go, 'Is that me?'"

Amusingly, King read aloud one of the fabricated reports, which claimed that her romantic interest was a "prominent figure in the business world." She quipped back, "Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!"

Still Open for Love

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

She joked about wanting to meet the mysterious man in the AI image.

Despite the false alarms, the veteran journalist insisted, "I'm not married or engaged. Believe me, if I were, you'd hear it here first." Burleson cheekily urged viewers, "So for all you guys watching, go ahead and shoot your shot – she's still single." King laughed and added, "You still have a shot!"

Professional Rumors and Future Plans

Photo of Gayle King
Source: MEGA

CBS News confirmed her contract runs through May 2026.

Meanwhile, rumors buzz around her professional future as well, with talks of her possibly exiting CBS Mornings due to Skydance Media's $8billion acquisition of Paramount, which is alleged to impact CBS News programming. Reports surfaced that King may transition to a new role, potentially creating her own programming, but CBS has denied parts of this speculation.

"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," a CBS News spokesperson stated. "She's a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."

So there you have it – Gayle King is happily single, scandalously rumored to be engaged, and ready to take on whatever comes next!

