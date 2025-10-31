Gayle King Sets the Record Straight About Engagement Rumors After Viral AI Images Leave Fans Baffled
Oct. 31 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Gayle King is shutting down the internet with a bold denial of those wild engagement and marriage rumors swirling around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CBS Mornings co-host took to the airwaves on Friday, October 31, to address a flurry of buzz following viral AI-generated images that tricked fans into thinking she had tied the knot. "Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged," King, 70, stated. "Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There's a lucky man – I have no idea who he is."
Fake Ring, Real Confusion!
King clarified that the images, depicting her posing with a man while sporting a massive ring, were nothing more than an AI hoax. "These [AI-]generated images have been making their way across the internet," she revealed, "So I'm here to say exclusively on CBS Mornings, I'm not married, not even engaged."
The mix-up had even led to a wave of congratulatory notes flooding in. "People have been saying, 'Congratulations,' 'Love really happened to you,' 'I'm so happy for you.'"
Co-host Nate Burleson couldn't help but question the authenticity. "That was AI?" he asked, shocked. King responded, "That isn't me. But Nate, even I looked at it and go, 'Is that me?'"
Amusingly, King read aloud one of the fabricated reports, which claimed that her romantic interest was a "prominent figure in the business world." She quipped back, "Where is he? I would like to see you, sir! Show yourself!"
Still Open for Love
Despite the false alarms, the veteran journalist insisted, "I'm not married or engaged. Believe me, if I were, you'd hear it here first." Burleson cheekily urged viewers, "So for all you guys watching, go ahead and shoot your shot – she's still single." King laughed and added, "You still have a shot!"
Professional Rumors and Future Plans
Meanwhile, rumors buzz around her professional future as well, with talks of her possibly exiting CBS Mornings due to Skydance Media's $8billion acquisition of Paramount, which is alleged to impact CBS News programming. Reports surfaced that King may transition to a new role, potentially creating her own programming, but CBS has denied parts of this speculation.
"There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," a CBS News spokesperson stated. "She's a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."
So there you have it – Gayle King is happily single, scandalously rumored to be engaged, and ready to take on whatever comes next!