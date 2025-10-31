Gayle King Sets the Record Straight About Engagement Rumors After Viral AI Images Leave Fans Baffled

Gayle King is shutting down the internet with a bold denial of those wild engagement and marriage rumors swirling around, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The CBS Mornings co-host took to the airwaves on Friday, October 31, to address a flurry of buzz following viral AI-generated images that tricked fans into thinking she had tied the knot. "Been getting a lot of texts, a lot of messages, stories online that I got engaged," King, 70, stated. "Take a look at me with a big ring on my finger. There's a lucky man – I have no idea who he is."